'No. I’m not going to talk about the Trump indictment': Biden refuses to comment on hush money case

Michael Collins and Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
·2 min read

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is staying silent about former President Donald Trump’s indictment by a New York grand jury.

Reporters asked Biden about the indictment multiple times as he left the White House early Friday for a trip to Mississippi.

“No. I’m not going to talk about the Trump indictment," he said.

Asked again, Biden responded: “I have no comment on Trump."

Biden has said nothing publicly about Trump’s legal troubles since the former president announced two weeks ago that he expected to face criminal charges.

The indictment injects an element of uncertainty into the 2024 presidential election, which could see a rematch between Biden and Trump. Trump has announced plans to run for a second term and has said he wouldn’t drop out of the race even if he was indicted. Biden is also expected to run again but hasn’t officially announced his plans.

Trump indicted: A Donald Trump mugshot? Fingerprints? What happens next after Trump indictment

Donald Trump and Joe Biden faced off during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020.
A New York grand jury has voted to indict Trump on unspecified criminal charges in a case that marks the first time a former president has been charged criminally, his lawyers confirmed Thursday.

The grand jury had been investigating hush money payments to two women who claimed to have had sex with him. The outline of those payments became public only after he was elected in 2016 and more details were revealed in sworn testimony as Trump served in the White House.  

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said Trump was expected in New York by Tuesday for arraignment.

Michael Collins and Maureen Groppe cover the White House. Follow Collins on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS and Groppe @mgroppe.

Contributing: Bart Jansen, Kevin Johnson and Josh Meyer

Presidential first: Trump's indictment is first-ever for a former president. Here's the timeline of how it happened.

What happens next? Donald Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges. What we know

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden response to Trump news: 'Not going to talk' about indictment

