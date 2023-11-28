No, Looney Tunes Is Not Leaving Max After All — Streamer Corrects the ‘Error’

Breathe a sigh of relief, Looney Tunes fans: You won’t have to say “That’s all, folks” to your favorite Bugs Bunny cartoons anytime soon.

The classic Warner Bros. animated shorts will not be leaving Max at the end of December after all, with the streamer correcting an earlier press release that stated they would be.

More from TVLine

Earlier on Monday, Max sent out a “What’s New on Max This December” list that said the classic Looney Tunes cartoons would be dropped from Max at the end of that month. Later, though, the streamer sent out a correction: “Looney Tunes was included in error as a title leaving the platform. This is not the case and the show will continue streaming on Max.”

Fans were devastated when the news first came out, since Warner Bros. is home to some of the most beloved characters and cartoons in the history of animation. Max is currently home to 15 seasons of Looney Tunes shorts from 1931 to 1964, featuring iconic characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, the Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote and Tweety and Sylvester. (That’s a far cry, though, from the 31 seasons that were originally available to stream, before Max cut Seasons 16-31 at the end of 2022.)

Alas, all of you hoping to hang onto the 2003 film Looney Tunes: Back in Action — which featured the likes of Brendan Fraser and Jenna Elfman interacting with Bugs and the gang — are out of luck. That movie is still leaving Max at the end of December.

Best of TVLine