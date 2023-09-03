No longer using that old computer, TV, printer or VCR machine? Here’s where to dump them.
Spring cleaning may be over, but if you have any bulky old computers, TVs, printers and DVD machines to get rid of, you’re in luck.
Frost Bank has partnered with Junkluggers to host a recycling events in September and October for old and unwanted electronics. Drop-off is free.
Most electronics will be accepted at the events including laptops, small appliances, cell phones, wires and VCRs. Here’s where to go:
Sept. 11
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: 3970 FM 2181, Hickory Creek
Sept. 26
When: 2 to 5 p.m.
Where: 7101 Warren Parkway, Frisco
Oct. 19
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: 11701 Plano Road, Dallas
Oct. 21
When: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: 150 E. Highway 67, Duncanville