No longer a Ram, Aqib Talib flew back to Los Angeles to keep promise to Watts youth players

Aqib Talib was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 29, a move that followed the Rams’ acquisition of Jalen Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But even though his football home base is no longer Los Angeles, Talib was back in the city this week to make good on promises he’d made while still with the Rams.

On Tuesday night, Talib was at a Target store with members of the Watts Rams, a football, track and field, and mentoring program supported by the L.A.P.D. for a holiday shopping spree. Former teammate John Johnson III was there as well.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Now with the Miami Dolphins, Aqib Talib flew to Los Angeles this week to take part in Christmas charity events. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He also took part in a Holiday Huddle of Hope event.

Talib said that being on injured reserve made the decision to fly to California for the events an easy one.

“I’m glad I didn’t pass on it,” he said. “It’s positive and they’re enjoying it.”

Very cool of Aqib Talib to keep his commitment to these kids and this holiday shopping spree in LA, even though he was traded at the deadline to Miami. pic.twitter.com/fdAl5axKxI — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 11, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: