No 'lockdown' on Bengal political mudslinging as TMC, BJP exchange barbs over Narada case, post-poll violence

FP Staff
·4 min read

With the long-drawn West Bengal Assembly election done and dusted, it was hoped that political leaders in the state would finally focus on the alarming COVID-19 situation in the state. However, over two weeks after the election results, that hope has largely been belied.

To be sure, there have been some indications of the state administration giving the pandemic the attention that it requires. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, shortly after her swearing-in, said that combating the coronavirus will be her 'topmost priority.' A fifteen-day lockdown in the state also began on Sunday.

However, the focus of the state's political class appears to have shifted to the alleged Narada scam, in which two TMC minister, an MLA and a former Kolkata mayor have been arrested. Notably, two accused persons who have not been arrested are Mukul Roy and Suvendu Adhikari, both of whom crossed over from the TMC to the BJP.

Following the arrests, Banerjee rushed to the CBI office in Kolkata, and began a sit-in demonstration there. She later dared the agency to arrest her as well.

On the whole, both the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party appear more intent on attacking each other rather than taking on the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, the TMC had faced criticism over post-poll violence, of which BJP workers faced the brunt. The saffron party has claimed that twelve of its workers were killed in the violence, while the TMC has claimed that four of its workers were killed. Now, the selective arrests of TMC leaders have added further weight to allegations about the BJP using central agencies to target political opponents.

Nevertheless, the allegations against the TMC leaders are of a serious nature. The sting operation at the centre of the controversy was conducted by Narada news founder Mathew Samuel for over two years. Before the 2016 Assembly elections, Narada news had released videos showing 13 TMC ministers and leaders accepting bribes in return of favours.

Those seen in the Narada sting tapes were: Firhad Hakim, Mukul Roy, Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sultan Ahmed, Subrata Mukherjee, Suvendu Adhikari , Sovan Chatterjee (who joined the BJP and then quit), Aparupa Poddar, Madan Mitra, Iqbal Ahmed, Prasun Banerjee and HMS Mirza. Among these, Roy and Adhikari crossed over to the BJP, with the saffron party having successfully fielded the latter against the chief minister herself.

PTI has quoted CBI officials as saying that the agency has found nothing "so far" against Mukul Roy, while its application seeking sanction to prosecute four others including Suvendu Adhikari has been pending with the Lok Sabha Speaker for over two years. Notably, the CBI had also sent requests in January to the West Bengal governor seeking sanction to prosecute the four leaders who are currently under arrest. The agency got the sanction within five days of the election results, as reported by The Indian Express.

Thus, while the CBI claims that the investigation is still open and no clean chit has been given to anyone, doubts over the impartiality of its probe are likely to persist.

The TMC has also hit out at West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who gave the sanction for prosecution a day before the new council of ministers was sworn in on 11 May. Dhankhar claimed that the governor was their 'appointing authority' as ministers when the alleged offence took place in 2016.

The West Bengal governor has locked horns with the state government numerous times in the past. Earlier this month, the TMC objected to his visit to violence-hit Cooch Behar, accusing him of 'surpassing' the council of ministers and exceeding his powers.

Such political slugfests are particularly unseemly when seen in the context of the COVID-19 crisis in the state. Already, coronavirus cases in Bengal have spiralled in the duration of the election campaign. Between 26 February, the day the election commission announced the schedule for the Assembly Election and 29 April, the day the eighth and final phase of the Assembly election was held, the daily COVID-19 cases rose from just 216 to 17,403.

Since then, the crisis in West Bengal has further worsened, even as several other states are seeing their coronavirus numbers dip. On Tuesday, the state registered 19,428 new COVID-19 cases and 145 new fatalities.

Thus, at this time, both the TMC and BJP would do well to put political mudslinging on the backburner and focus on the health crisis at hand.

Also See: Narada case: West Bengal guv Jagdeep Dhankhar sanctions CBI prosecution of TMC leaders

Narada scam: CBI awaits Lok Sabha Speaker’s nod to prosecute Suvendu Adhikari, three TMC leaders

Narada case: Political storm in West Bengal after CBI arrests two TMC ministers, MLA

Read more on India by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Lightning lead series 2-0 after Game 2 win over Panthers

    It's the seventh time that the Lightning have won the first two games of a series, and the third time doing so on the road — they've never lost one of those matchups.

  • Ryu pitches 7 masterful innings to lead Jays rout of Red Sox

    Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven masterful innings, light-hitting Danny Jansen played a key offensive role and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-0 on Tuesday night.

  • Canucks ownership reportedly courting Sedin twins for front-office roles

    As rumours of major change swirl around the Canucks, Daniel and Henrik Sedin are reportedly inching closer to joining Vancouver's front office.

  • Jarry has huge night in net as Pens even series with Isles

    Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots as the Penguins evened their first-round series with the Islanders on Tuesday.

  • Pacers roll over Hornets with 27-point play-in win to keep postseason hopes alive

    Charlotte barely put up a fight on Tuesday night in the first play-in game of the postseason.

  • Tigers’ Spencer Turnbull throws no-hitter vs. Mariners

    The fifth no-hitter of the season goes to Spencer Turnbull

  • Kyle Lowry details what he's looking for in upcoming NBA free agency

    Kyle Lowry said family comfort, money, term, and the potential to win another championship will all weigh heavily on his free agency decision this summer.

  • Tokyo medical association urges organizers to cancel Olympics over COVID-19 concerns

    The Tokyo Medical Practitioners' Association wrote to organizers and Japan's Prime Minister warning that the Olympics could cause the medical system to collapse.

  • Mike Trout to miss up to 2 months with calf injury

    Trout suffered the injury while running the base paths Monday night.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Is the North ready to be competitive yet?

    The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Twins pitcher, manager ejected for throwing behind Yermín Mercedes after HR controversy

    Tony La Russa's apology may not have been enough.

  • NBA awards: Chris Haynes reveals his 2020-21 selections

    There were 13 different categories from MVP, DPOY, COY and ROY, among others.

  • Kyle Lowry on his future, Masai Ujiri & 'difficult' season

    Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry discusses the ups and downs of this past season, his relationship with Masai Ujiri and what he's looking for in a new contract.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Naylor's homer in 8th gives Indians 6-5 victory over Angels

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Naylor hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning and the Cleveland Indians snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 14th home run for the Angels, who got bad news earlier in the day when Mike Trout was placed on the injured list with a strained right calf. The three-time AL MVP is expected to miss six to eight weeks, which would sideline the star outfielder through the All-Star break. Justin Upton and José Iglesias also went deep for Los Angeles. The Indians jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first but saw the Angels steadily rally and tie it in the seventh. Naylor, though, put Cleveland back on top when he drove a changeup from Alex Claudio (0-1) over the wall in right-center for his fourth homer of the season. José Ramírez also homered for the Indians. Zach Plesac (4-3) pitched seven innings and allowed five runs on seven hits to get his third win in four May starts. James Karinchak worked the ninth for his fourth save. Cleveland sent nine batters to the plate in the first and scored five runs in the opening frame for the first time in nearly two years. Ramírez began the scoring with a two-run homer off Andrew Heaney. After Franmil Reyes drew a walk and Eddie Rosario doubled, Angels second baseman Phil Gosselin misplayed Harold Ramirez's grounder, easily scoring Reyes while Rosario dashed in from second to make it 4-0 with one out. Ramirez later scored on Yu Chang's sacrifice fly to give the Indians a five-run advantage before the Angels came to bat. Ohtani started the Los Angeles rally with a 440-foot solo shot to center field in the first inning. Ohtani has homered in three straight games for the third time in his career and has gone deep seven times in 13 games against the Indians. Ohtani and Anthony Rendon opened the fourth with singles before Upton drove Plesac's slider just outside the strike zone into the seats in right-center to bring the Angels to 5-4. Iglesias tied it at 5 when he led off the seventh with a homer to left-center. FOR STARTERS Considering he allowed five runs in the first, it might be a moral victory that Heaney was able to make it to the fourth. The left-hander went three-plus innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits. UNSUNG HERO Jaime Barria was one of the biggest reasons the Angels were able to rally. The right-hander worked four scoreless innings in relief and allowed only one hit with a walk and a strikeout. TRAINER'S ROOM Indians: OF Jordan Luplow will be out of the lineup for a couple of days due to a sprained left ankle, but it is unlikely he will have to go on the injured list. ... RHP Jean Carlos Mejía was called up from Triple-A Columbus due to a shortage in bullpen arms. SS Andrés Giménez, acquired when Francisco Lindor was traded to the Mets, was optioned to Columbus. Angels: OF Juan Lagares was held out after injuring his toe while chasing a home run during Monday's game. He isn't expected to be placed on the injured list. UP NEXT Ohtani (1-0, 2.10 ERA) will make his sixth start of the season Wednesday. The right-hander is the first pitcher in the modern era to record at least 40 strikeouts and allow 11 or fewer hits over his first five starts of a season. Cleveland right-hander Aaron Civale (5-1, 3.40 ERA) faces the Angels for the first time. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

  • Detroit's Spencer Turnbull has no-hitter thru 8 vs Mariners

    SEATTLE (AP) — Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull has not allowed a hit through eight innings against the Seattle Mariners. Only one runner has reached base against Turnbull on Tuesday night. Jarred Kelenic walked leading off the fourth inning for Seattle’s lone runner. Turnbull has seven strikeouts through eight innings. He’s relied heavily on his fastball, but mixed in a strong slider to keep Seattle shut down. Mitch Haniger has come closest to a hit for the Mariners. Haniger hit a deep flyball to the wall in center field in the fourth inning, and was robbed of a hit by a diving stop from third baseman Jeimer Candelario leading off the seventh. The ball was recorded at 108 mph off Haniger's bat, but Candelario snagged the one-hopper and made a strong throw to first base. Turnbull has thrown 100 pitches, 65 for strikes. He had never pitched more than seven innings in 49 career starts. Detroit has seven no-hitters in franchise history, the last coming from Justin Verlander on May 7, 2011, against Toronto. Seattle was no-hit earlier this month by Baltimore’s John Means and Cleveland’s Zach Plesac threatened to toss a no-no last week against the Mariners before it was broken up in the eighth inning. Detroit leads 3-0. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • USA Ultimate’s College Series laying groundwork for a big comeback post-COVID

    USA Ultimate, the sport’s governing body, has definitively announced that the college series will return this fall.

  • Hawks G Goodwin out for playoffs with respiratory condition

    ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks backup guard Brandon Goodwin will miss the NBA playoffs after being diagnosed with a respiratory condition. While the team described the condition as minor, it will require treatment and keep Goodwin out for the remainder of the season. The Hawks are set to make their first playoff appearance since 2017 when they face the New York Knicks in the opening round. Game 1 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The 25-year-old Goodwin played 47 games for the Hawks this season, making five starts. He averaged 4.9 points per game. After being passed over in the NBA draft, Goodwin was cut by both Memphis and Denver before landing with the Hawks in 2019. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press