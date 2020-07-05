No, Kristin Chenoweth Isn't Learning How to Bake Bread During Quarantine

From Woman's Day

While the rest of the world has been in lockdown, perfecting the art of sourdough bread baking and attempting elaborate dinner recipes, Kristin Chenoweth has made it a point to stay clear of the kitchen. To be fair, her aversion to cooking is hardly new. "My boyfriend and I have been in quarantine since March, and he said 'Babe, you have some really nice appliances.' And I said 'I do?'" the Tony and Emmy Award-winning singer and actress tells Woman's Day. "I don’t go in the kitchen very often."

Thanks to years of constantly being on the go for her entertainment jobs, Chenoweth is something of an expert at throwing a meal together with a hodgepodge of whatever she can find in the pantry. "I’ve mastered the art of making a meal out of whatever I have," she explains. "Anyone who knows me knows I love a good side and a good dip." Which is why she partnered with Town House crackers to make "Dip for dinner" official. On days when she can't muster the enthusiasm to put together a more traditional dinner, she'll whip up her signature Cheno-worth-it dip and eat it with the crackers (meaning no silverware to wash afterward) on the couch. "Right now I’m watching a lot of TV, and I'm not really cooking a lot," Chenoweth says. "I’m more a sit on the couch in front of the TV kind of girl, and that’s what I’m doing because I've been given the opportunity to take a pause."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Her quarantine TV preferences run the gambit, from Tiger King to Dirty John to ESPN's The Last Dance, and of course anything and everything on Bravo. "I really enjoy watching Bravo because I'm an actress and most of the time when I'm in TV or a film I'm hiding behind a part, a role, a character," she says. "I enjoy watching people as people." She can't be forced to pick a favorite Real Housewives cast, though. "I like whichever ones are on," she says, alternating between the current offerings of Beverly Hills and New York City.

Story continues

But of course quarantine has meant much more for Chenoweth than strictly a time to catch up on TV. She's taken time to refocus and start paying attention to the little things in life. "I know it sounds silly, but for a girl that went at 110 miles an hour, to be put at zero has been challenging, and for the first several weeks I was really struggling like the rest of the world," she says. "But I came to understand it was going to be like this for a while. I know it sounds so simple, but looking at plants blooming, and taking a walk, and seeing a family across the street from you — I’m not an outdoorsy type of girl, but I think that’s how God has talked to me."

As Chenoweth continues her pause for the foreseeable future — her entertainment jobs, including the tour she was on for her latest album For the Girls, have been put on hold until it's safe to enjoy large gatherings again — she's allowing herself a moment to stop with the go-go-go and hit pause. "There should be no pressure right now," she says. "We should be taking this as a world pause." And if her world pause is full of dip and crackers for dinners in front of the TV, so be it.

Photo credit: Town House

Want more entertainment news? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for even more of the Woman's Day content you want.

You Might Also Like