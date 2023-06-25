'No kids to feed, but lots of money': This 'DINK' couple went viral after showing off their $253 Costco haul — included popcorn, shrimp and cookies. The response was surprising

Kate Anderson is loving the double-income, no kids (DINK) lifestyle — and regularly posts about the perks on her TikTok page.

“We don’t have kids to feed, but we got lots of money to spend on goodies,” says the Minnesota-based wedding content creator in a viral video showing Anderson and her husband shopping at Costco.

The couple picked up a cartload of items from the big box store, including popcorn, shrimp and cookies, taking their bill to nearly $253. They then completed their excursion by hitting the food court.

“You cannot tell me that grocery shopping and a fresh slice of Costco pizza isn’t a good date night,” Anderson says.

But while Anderson and her husband — and so many other DINK couples — may enjoy the extra cash, it’s still key to have a financial plan in place.

What’s so great about being a DINK?

Plenty of viewers reacted with words of encouragement and DINK stories of their own on Anderson’s video.

“One time my husband and I were bored [at] 5 p.m. so we got tickets and flew out to Disney at 7 p.m.,” recounted one commenter, while another rejoiced at being able to sleep undisturbed in the mornings.

But others had more negative responses to the video.

One viewer called Anderson and her husband “selfish” for “consuming resources” while others were flabbergasted by the amount of money the pair spent on their Costco haul as a childless couple.

Having no kids to take care of means you probably have more disposable income to splurge on lavish vacations (and grocery hauls) — but whether you actually save more money comes down to your financial habits.

Do you really end up saving more money with no kids?

As a DINK couple, you won’t need to spend as much (if at all) on groceries, additional health care, child care, education, Christmas presents and birthday parties, and so on. You can even opt to live in a smaller home in order to have a cheaper mortgage or more affordable rent.

The Brookings Institution estimates that it will cost about $330,000 to raise a child from birth to the age of 17.

And keep in mind that not all DINKs are living high off the hog — having two incomes doesn’t necessarily mean you’re raking it in. And even if you are, it’s still important to budget to ensure lifestyle creep doesn’t get the better of your bank account.

Marketing campaigns often target DINKs and encourage them to purchase luxury items, like flashy cars and gourmet dining, which can quickly drive up their monthly expenses.

In another TikTok video, Anderson says she and her husband are planning on saving $60,000 this year — on top of their “sinking funds,” which prioritize projects like landscaping and home improvement.

To ensure they’re staying on track, the couple reviews their budget each month.

Still important to budget and save

“Even though everybody just thinks that DINKs have all this money to light on fire, budgeting is such an integral part of life for me,” Anderson says.

Start tracking your spending and create a savings goal to help you get started. Make sure to put some funds aside toward your emergency savings so that you’re covered for unexpected situations, like if your spouse loses their job.

And don’t forget about your retirement fund. While many DINK naysayers have concerns about who’s going to look after them in their golden years, consider putting some of that time, love and cash you’d invest in your children toward actual investments and get a jumpstart on your retirement plan.

Building a solid nest egg will ensure even if you haven’t got friends or family to help you as you age that you’ll have plenty of cash to throw at that problem.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.