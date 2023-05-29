No Kid's Club in Wakaw for 2023

Friday, May 19th the Town Office shared the news that the grant application used to hire young people to run the Summer Kid’s Club program was denied. Without the funding program leaders cannot be hired and the program will not operate this summer. Although Kid’s Club was never a childcare program, many families counted on the program to provide consistent and reliable recreation opportunities for their children during the summer months. It is both unlawful and unsafe to leave children under the age of 12 years unsupervised and with both childcare facilities in Wakaw at full capacity, many families are now looking for options. With only four weeks until school breaks for the summer, it will be a stressful scramble for families with both parents working.

A statement from the Town of Wakaw reads, “Though unfortunate the Town cannot provide the Summer Kids’ Club program, it may create an opportunity for businesses or organizations and provide services to the community in turn. … Though Kids’ Club never accepted payment from parents it is possible for organizations or individuals to take payment. As stated, many families are looking for options for their children, especially children in the age 8-12 category. … The Town can work with providers in relation to facilities and re-posting social media advertising as it does for any third-party advertising related to any of the social media pages it operates.” To be clear, the operation of Kid’s Club was never a budgetary item for the town. Every spring the federal government makes available grants that businesses and organizations, including local municipal governments, can apply for to hire young people under the age of 30. The Canada Summer Jobs grant provides the applicant with remuneration equal to the provincial minimum wage for initiatives lasting a minimum of eight weeks. Kids’ Club was created by the Town of Wakaw with the coordination and organization given over to the former Recreation Director now Recreation & Community Development Manager. Students who were hired were supported in the planning and organization of the program they then delivered on a four-day-per-week basis. The employees received supervision, guidance, and feedback to facilitate their growth as employees. As the recipient of the grant funds, the Town had the responsibility to fulfill the obligations of the grant agreement which included providing a high-quality work experience where “employees can grow and develop their skills”. Through supervision, guidance, and feedback the Town has been able to provide that high-quality work experience while ensuring it successfully provided a quality program for the participants.

Historically, Kid’s Club started as a volunteer effort in 2003. As it grew in popularity there was an increased need for funds to continue running the program and so grants were sought to help with funding. Since 2007 Kid’s Club has operated under grants from the federal government along with receiving sponsorship support from local businesses for supplies and materials for activities. Since its inception, the program has been free of charge which has enabled it to qualify for grant funding as well as ensuring all families could access the program.

Any organization, business, or individual interested in providing some sort of program whether for an hour, a day, a week, or longer can share the information regarding their plans with Dwane Burke, Recreation & Community Development Manager in Wakaw, Saskatchewan at (306)233-4284, and he will add it to the community summer calendar of events.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder