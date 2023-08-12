No Kane, no problem: Maddison has 'buzz' to prove worth to Spurs

James Maddison is in the Spurs squad with the hope he can mitigate the loss of, in his words, 'the best No 9 in the world', Harry Kane - Vince Mignott/MB Media

If ever there was a signing that represented a statement about how a team hopes to evolve, especially after a crater-sized hole was just left in their squad, it is perhaps James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur.

No-one can realistically hope to replace Harry Kane - “the best No 9 in the world” according to Maddison - but the need to somehow mitigate the loss of 30 goals a season was surely being considered long before negotiations with Bayern Munich were finally complete.

An attacking midfielder in the mould of a Dele Alli or Christian Eriksen, two players who faded from view under Jose Mourinho and were never quite replaced by Antonio Conte, Maddison is new manager Ange Postecoglou’s most striking summer signing.

Crucially, Postecoglou also sold Maddison a personal vision for how he expects Tottenham to play following two managers since 2019 who were more renowned for winning pragmatism than the sort of flamboyance associated with the club’s ‘To Dare Is To Do’ traditions.

“There’s a little window for me at Tottenham Hotspur, a creative player that they’ve always had … [but] maybe not in recent years,” says Maddison, who described speaking with Postecoglou as like having “a switch in my head” flicked.

“I could definitely see myself, when making the decision, playing for Tottenham in that kit, in that stadium and being the creative player I know I can be,” he says. “I could actually see myself playing for Spurs. They have always had that creative midfielder, the type of player I am in that position.

James Maddison (left) is looking forward to working with new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou - Getty Images

“I think that’s why he [Postecoglou] is at Tottenham as well, because of how he likes to play. It kind of suits Tottenham and maybe what they lacked a little bit with managers of recent. The club has obviously had some big name managers and the type of football I imagine Spurs fans want to see has been a little bit lacking.

“A lot of managers will say how they want to play, and that they want it to be attacking and free flowing - but sometimes you can kind of tell it’s not how they typically set up. But with Ange, with the gaffer, it was very clear that was how he wanted to play. I fully believed. It made my decision a lot easier.”

Story continues

The first chance to demonstrate that a different but still potent Tottenham can quickly emerge in the post-Kane era begins on Sunday at Brentford.

Aged only 26, and with 75 goals and assists already in 163 Premier League games over the past five years, Maddison cites Eriksen as a particular Premier League inspiration when he was emerging through the EFL for Coventry City and Norwich City. Maddison then made a point of exchanging shirts with the Denmark midfielder - and telling him that he was one of his favourite players - after first becoming a Premier League regular with Leicester City in the 2018-19 season.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had been closely monitoring his career for several years even before Spurs made their move this summer following Leicester’s relegation.

Talks then progressed quickly enough for a deal to be complete by the end of June, even if Maddison himself initially refused to discuss his future following a season that, while again personally productive, had been so disastrous collectively.

“I had to say to my agent after the season finished that I don’t want to talk about anything too soon,” said Maddison, who was appearing at TNT Sports’ start of season event in London.

“I was devastated that we went down. Leaving the Premier League for the Championship means the club loses a lot of money. People lose jobs...when you think about it like that, and it obviously comes down to us players on the pitch, it can hit home. I am quite an emotional person and it was hard.”

James Maddison (far right) on TNT - C1 Media

It has left Maddison desperate to again prove himself in the Premier League. “I’ve always had a strong self-belief, always backed myself, backed my own ability to succeed,” he says. “It hasn’t failed me so far, so I’ll continue to have that mindset, that attitude. I’ve got that buzz of starting somewhere new. Any job you have that buzz … to show people that you are top level at what you do.”

Maddison is also adamant all the uncertainty over Kane’s future has not been a distraction for the remaining players.

“Harry is super professional,” he says. “We were friends before I joined Tottenham from the England squad, we have similar interests and get on well anyway away from football.”

Maddison will look to play through the lines in support of forwards like Richarlison and Son Heung-min. His instructions from Postecoglou have so far suggested plenty of freedom on the ball but also helping the team implement what Maddison calls an “aggressive” ‘high press’ off the ball.

“The way I play won’t change, that’s just how I am, my nature, that’s me as a footballer,” he says. “He obviously liked that, that’s why they brought me in. To be that goalscoring midfielder … that isn’t an easy job.

“I’m coming in on a fresh slate. The way Ange wants to play is all I know at Tottenham. I don’t have the hangover of maybe a more defensive coach. The only way you are going to come out of a manager’s system, to a new manager’s system, is training and working hard in training. I think the players have been brilliant, brought into really well… [but] if me being there helps that then so be it.”

You can stream TNT Sports on the discovery+ app and watch on all major TV platforms. For more information, click here

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.