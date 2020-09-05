'No justice, no derby': thousands expected to protest Kentucky race for Breonna Taylor

Thousands of protesters are expected to demand justice in the killing of Breonna Taylor at Derby day in Louisville, Kentucky, which is the most famous day in American horse-racing.

Derby day is typically held the first Saturday of May but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Though the race will be held without spectators, thousands of people are expected to descend on to Churchill Downs, the racing track, to demand the arrest of the officers involved in the shooting of Taylor.

Related: Why the officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor may never be arrested

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency room technician, was killed by police 13 March. Three white police officers entered the home she shared with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, on a no-knock warrant in the middle of the night. Walker, thinking the police were intruders since they did not announce themselves, fired a shot. Taylor, who was standing in the hallway, was killed by the hail of gunfire the officers returned in response.

One of the police officers involved in the shooting was fired from the police department for “wantonly and blindly” firing his weapon into the home, though no charges have been filed against him or the other officers.

The case has become a cause celebre during a summer of mass protest and civic unrest around the issue of racial justice and police killings of Black people. The Taylor case in particular has struck a chord with celebrities and the world of sports due to the lack of action taken against police.

Last weekend, nearly 70 protesters were arrested near Churchill Downs after they sat down at a major avenue, blocking traffic near the track.

Over the last few days, chants of “no justice, no peace” have turned into calls of “no justice, no derby” as local protesters demanded the cancellation of the event in the wake of protests, which have been going on in Louisville for nearly 15 weeks.

“What I don’t understand is how the city think we just go to some celebratory event while this city is hurting,” Hannah Drake, a Black poet and activist based in Louisville, told the Washington Post. “To just go on like that didn’t happen, to me is a slap in the face.”

In response to calls for cancellation of Derby day, Churchill Downs said in a statement that the Derby “binds us together as Americans, even as we seek to acknowledge and repair the pain that takes us apart”.

Counter-protesters in support of law enforcement have said they will also meet outside the track to show their support for police. Louisville’s police department said a large presence of police near Churchill Downs is typical on Derby day, saying that police will not disrupt “lawful protests that are not violent”.