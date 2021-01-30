No Joke, This Popular Bra Is Marked Down to Just $12 at Amazon Right Now

Amazon

Shoppers swear they've found the "the ultimate quarantine bra" — and right now, the already inexpensive find (Amazon has so many!) is on sale.

Even before the pandemic, the Hanes Comfort Evolution bra was a hit with Amazon reviewers, racking up thousands of rave reviews. But thanks to its stretchy material, supportive fit, and wire-free design, it's earned even more fans and stellar praise, including over 8,000 five-star ratings to date. Some describe it as their go-to for working from home and say it's "easily the most comfortable bra [they] have ever worn." And for a limited time, it's on sale for as little as $12.

The popular find, which is one of Amazon's best-selling "everyday bras," features a Spandex fabric that stretches to fit your shape. The built-in supportive and smooth cups help give the piece a little shape — sans wires. And it comes in 11 colors and prints, including basics like black, navy, and gray.

According to owners, its wireless support, unique shape, and soft, seamless lining make it feel like a second skin. As one reviewer put it, "this bra feels like you have no bra on, but looks like you do." Many Amazon reviewers claim they can wear it all day without discomfort — and some even wear it while sleeping.

"I was looking for a more comfortable bra because who wants to wear an underwire in a global pandemic? Not me," one reviewer wrote. It has "enough lift that it looks like I'm wearing a bra and enough compression to hold everything in place, but not so much that my boobs get flattened into dinner plates. And [it's] very comfortable around the band."

"I love this bra," another chimed in. "This is the most comfortable one I own. The fabric is very soft and there is no squeezing or binding. This bra is so comfortable that I can wear it all day. I am going to buy a couple more." In fact, dozens of reviewers have come back for additional ones, buying seconds, thirds, and even more.Unlike other bras, which are offered in sizes according to band measurements and cups, this one is offered in S through 3X, so be sure to review the size chart to find your best fit. Once you do, you may want to grab a few — there's no word on how long this deal will last.

