No Ivan Toney, no problem: Brentford cope without talisman against distracted West Ham

No Ivan Toney, no problem. So it was for Brentford against West Ham as they breezed to a 2-0 victory in the sunshine at Gtech Community Stadium; in lieu of Toney, absent with a minor hamstring injury, two of the hosts’ front three scored.

In a curious way, this was a game defined by its absences. Nine West Ham changes from Thursday’s Europa Conference League semi-final betrayed this match’s status. It was not only players who had minds elsewhere; it took barely 60 seconds for West Ham fans to belt out “We’re all going on a European tour”. The words were heard again when Danny Ings contentiously had a second-half goal disallowed for handball, after the ball deflected off Divin Mubama’s hand, during West Ham’s lone threatening spell of the match.

If West Ham’s travails were unsurprising, the more interesting question was how Brentford would cope with their own absentee: Toney. To those who have seen Toney’s 66 goals over three seasons for the club, it is an unpalatable prospect. And yet it is one that Brentford could soon have to confront. There are twin threats to Toney’s future here: The possibility of a ban for breaching the Football Association’s betting rules; and the risk that Toney leaves the club altogether.

Toney’s improvement this year – he has gone from 12 goals to 20, while his broader impact on matches has grown commensurately – is such that Brentford are braced for serious interest from more affluent rivals. Were Harry Kane to leave Tottenham Hotspur, it is easy to envisage them identifying Toney as the nearest there is to a like-for-like replacement, the same view that Gareth Southgate has now taken for England.

Both Brentford and Toney will also be aware that, at 27 – notwithstanding that he has been a late developer – clubs might not be minded to spend quite as much to sign him in years to come. For while Brentford’s rise has been underpinned by astute recruitment, the cousin of this has been unsentimentally letting fine players go when the price makes it good business.

Consider the man who arrived on the pitch in the 59th minute, but for West Ham: Said Benrahma. From 2018-20, Benrahma enjoyed two productive years at Brentford – the first member of the ‘BMW’ strikeforce, alongside Neal Maupay and Ollie Watkins. All three were sold before Brentford reached the Premier League. And yet the money received for the trio – a combined £64 million – helped Brentford rise to ninth in the top flight and become part of the Premier League middle-class.

The BMW replacements – Toney, Bryan Mbeumo (bought a year before the trio had left) and Yoane Wissa – cost £19 million. While making a £45 million profit, then, Brentford continued their upward ascent.

Against West Ham, Mbeumo showcased his own improved Premier League campaign by defeating Lukasz Fabianski for the opening goal – though Fabianski will wince looking back at his attempted save – and providing persistent menace. Emerson Palmieri endured a torrid afternoon at left-back; Mbeumo also harassed his team-mates when drifting to other positions. Aged 23, Mbeumo is gaining acuity to go with his pace – this Premier League season he has had twice as many successful crosses as last year, completed more dribbles and scored seven goals compared to four.

“Bryan is sometimes going a little bit under the radar – I think he's a fantastic player,” said Brentford manager Thomas Frank. “He could, should have scored more – in terms of probably being a little bit unlucky in some situations. Plus the importance for us in pressing and defensive work, he works so hard for the team.”

Wissa secured the game-clinching second goal in the 43rd minute, tucking the ball away after Ben Mee flicked on Mathias Jensen’s long throw; he could have added to this on several occasions, most notably after a one-two with Mbeumo when Tomas Soucek had carelessly given the ball away.

Kevin Schade, the 21-year-old German international signed in January in the expectation of his impact in the years to come, did not match the presence of Toney – who could be available for the last throes of the season – in front of goal. But Schade provided a subtly different threat – "it was a very dynamic front three," Frank purred. A pinpoint cross from the left-hand side should have provided Mikkel Damsgaard with the opener in the seventh minute.

For Brentford, no matter; for West Ham, it scarcely seemed to matter. Indeed, perhaps the most concerning aspect of West Ham’s afternoon came with news that Michail Antonio has a calf injury, seemingly making him a major doubt for next Thursday’s clash with AZ Alkmaar. Maintain their upward trajectory, and Brentford will soon be planning a European tour of their own.