No, This Isn't Afghan Ambassador's Daughter Who Was 'Kidnapped' in Pak

A photograph of an injured woman is being shared on social media platforms, claiming that she is the daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan, Najibullah Alikhil.

The claim comes after the ambassador's daughter, Silsila Alikhil, was abducted on her way home and tortured by unknown persons on 16 July, as per a statement issued by Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, we found that the person in the photograph is not Silsila Alikhil. The picture used is of Gul Chahat, a transgender Tik Tok star from Pakistan. Chahat uploaded the photo to her Facebook page after apparently getting into a fight with one Shoaib.

Also Read: Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan: Afghan Youth in India Want Peace At Home

CLAIM

Social media users have shared the injured woman's photo with text that reads

"Daughter of Afghan ambassador who was kidnapped from Jinnah Super, Islamabad and thrown away after 6 hours near Tehzeeb Bakery, Blue Area Islamabad, badly tortured."

The archived version of this tweet can be accessed here.

More claims across Facebook and Twitter can be seen here, here, here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND

Under one of the claims, we found several Twitter users stating that the person in the photograph was not the Ambassador's daughter. Users identified her as Gul Chahat, a Tik Tok star from Pakistan.

We looked for Gul Chahat's social media handles and found a Facebook post dated 16 July 2021, carrying two photos, one of which was used in the claim.

Further, we also found a video uploaded to a channel called 'Gull Chahat Official' with over 4,800 subscribers. In this video, Chahat speaks directly to the camera in Pashto, and appears exactly the way she does in the photos shared.

Since the posts carrying Gul Chahat's photos were being widely shared, Najibullah Alikhil, the Afghan ambassador to Pakistan, took to Twitter to set things straight.

Sharing a photo of his daughter, he stated that he was forced to share Silsila Alikhil's photos 'here' because someone else's photos were being incorrectly shared.

Story continues

Evidently, the picture is being shared with the incorrect claim that it shows Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan. The picture used of a Pakistani Tik Tok star, Gul Chahat.

Also Read: Photo From Srinagar, Taken Under BJP Rule, Used to Falsely Target Cong

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

. Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.No, This Isn't Afghan Ambassador's Daughter Who Was 'Kidnapped' in PakPorn Films Case: Cops Claim WhatsApp Chats Point to Raj Kundra's Involvement . Read more on WebQoof by The Quint.