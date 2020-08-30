No internships, no entry-level work: under-25s fear Covid jobs squeeze

His bank balance was in the red, but Eóin Forker was determined to make it in the music industry. It was the summer of 2019, and Forker, who is 22 and from Armagh, secured an internship with a small record label. For £1,300 a month, he worked 30-40 hours a week meeting artists, running errands and attending studio sessions, all while living in London, one of the most expensive cities in the world.

“I have no degree behind me,” Forker says, explaining his decision to take a job that paid so little, “so I thought, I would rather take this chance and get something better out of it.” Because he didn’t have the deposit for a house-share, Forker stayed in backpacker hostels, which afforded him no privacy. His youthful ebullience began to coarsen into something more jaded. “I would just think,” he remembers, “I have to make it through this.” He was constantly incurring expensive overdraft fees. “I definitely skipped the odd meal,” he says.

In January this year, Forker cracked. He asked for a raise, and when he was rejected, he handed in his notice and moved back home. His plan was to save enough money to move back to London – this time with a cash buffer to keep him afloat – and find another internship. He found a job in a call centre, and started saving. “I thought it would just be a few months,” says Forker, “and then I would be back.”

I feel quite unmoored and purposeless because I don’t have anything to work towards Ruva Takawira, 22

And then Covid-19 hit. “It’s decimated the music industry,” he says. “I see people in their late 20s who’ve been working for years being laid off.” With so many experienced people hunting for work, recruiting interns is low on many employers’ agendas. And so, for now, Forker is stuck. “I’ll still try and look for internships or work as much as possible,” he says. “But the fact that there’s so many people out of work definitely makes it challenging.”

These are difficult times to be a young person, making your way in the world. Internships that might have led to paying work have largely evaporated; those that remain are as prized as a rare pearl. A report from the Sutton Trust in July found that 61% of employers surveyed have cancelled all or some of the internships they’d usually offer, while 48% think there will be fewer such opportunities over the next year. For the class of 2020, Covid-19 has put paid to the internship, at least for now – and possibly, for good.

“It was a bummer,” says Connor Hudspith, 25, from Ayrshire, after his internship was cancelled. He had just completed a master’s degree at Leeds Beckett University and had lined up a placement at a production company in Bradford this summer – he hopes to work in events. The internship was all but confirmed. “They said, we’ll get you in, give you a few weeks’ experience and it will hopefully lead to paid work.”

But then Covid-19 hit, and the bottom fell out of the events industry. “They had to furlough everyone,” he says. “They said, we’ll get you next time.” Hudspith is trying to stay upbeat. “It’s just life,” he says. “It’s the cards we’ve been dealt.” But there’s no doubt that the prognosis for his cohort of graduates is bleak.

“This is a very tough year to try and get your career started,” says Tanya de Grunwald, an intern rights campaigner whose ebook How to Get a Graduate Job in a Pandemic is about to come out. “The impact of Covid is massive. Young people need all the support they can get.”

Like them or loathe them, internships are a key route into the labour market for graduates: although reliable data is hard to find, as many aren’t advertised, a 2017 report from the Institute for Public Policy Research estimates that there are 70,000 internships each year.

Before Covid-19, many employers had stopped offering exploitative unpaid internships, in part down to Grunwald’s activism. (Her site, Graduate Fog, has named and shamed employers including Arcadia and Vivienne Westwood.) Since 2010, the number of paid internship programmes has risen by up to 50%. “There has been a big change in the last two years,” says Grunwald, “and it’s been driven by diversity. Employers joined the dots between unpaid internships, and a lack of opportunities for people from poorer, rural, or ethnic minority backgrounds.”

