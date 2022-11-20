No intelligence briefing happened on Chinese interference in election: Trudeau

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has never been briefed that any candidates in a Canadian election were influenced by financing from the Chinese government.

A Global News report earlier this month cited unnamed sources who claimed Trudeau was briefed last January that China was trying to interfere in Canadian politics, including by funding at least 11 candidates in the 2019 federal election.

The Liberals have been hammered in the House of Commons this week by opposition MPs demanding to know who the candidates are and what Canada is doing about the interference.

Speaking from Tunisia today where he is concluding a 10-day trip in Asia and Africa, Trudeau said he has never been briefed by security or intelligence officials about any candidates being funded by China.

He says he learned about the allegation when Global News reported it.

Trudeau says he has instructed security officials to look into the reports and provide all the information they can to a House of Commons committee now studying the allegations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2022.

The Canadian Press