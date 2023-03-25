No injuries reported in explosion at Université de Moncton lab

There were no injuries in a small explosion Saturday at a Université de Moncton lab. (Babatundé Lawani/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Firefighters responded to the Université de Moncton Saturday morning after a small explosion in one of the university's labs.

Moncton Fire Department responded to the university's science building and found a small fire linked to some laboratory equipment.

Platoon Chief Keith Guptill said the department was investigating if the fire was linked to a malfunction with a machine that separates water into hydrogen and oxygen.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries have been reported.

An investigation is underway.