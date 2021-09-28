No injuries after plane makes emergency landing at Blue Grass Airport

A United Airlines flight from Chicago made an emergency landing at Blue Grass Airport Monday, and there were no injuries onboard, according to Amy Caudill, director of communications at the airport.

Caudill said a little after 7 p.m., the airport received a message that assistance was needed on the runway. Minutes later, the plane landed safely.

The plane, a CRJ-700, came from Chicago and intended to land in Lexington. It was a regularly scheduled flight, Caudill said.

Caudill said she doesn’t believe there were any subsequent delays at the airport.

When asked for more details about the incident, Caudill referred the Herald-Leader to United Airlines. The Herald-Leader is still waiting for a response from United.