No injuries as Boise firefighters extinguish car blaze in CW Moore Apartments garage

Boise firefighters extinguished a car fire Thursday evening after receiving reports of a structure fire at the CW Moore Apartments building in downtown Boise.

Three firetrucks and emergency medical teams were on scene at 5th and Main Streets shortly after the blaze was reported at around 5:30 p.m. The Boise Fire Department evacuated residents, found the problem and put out the fire within an hour.

Residents and their pets return to the C.W. Moore Apartments in downtown Boise after a car fire in the first floor parking garage was extinguished by the Boise Fire Department on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

Boise Fire Capt. Chris Campbell said there were no injuries. He told the Idaho Statesman that an investigation was underway and the cause of the car fire was still unknown.

“We’re trying to get in touch with the owner. It was an older-model Buick sedan,” Campbell said.

The Boise Fire Departments responds to a car on fire in the first story garage of the C.W. Moore Apartments in downtown Boise on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

Richard Peebly, a resident of CW Moore Apartments, said he left his residence as soon as he smelled rubber burning and saw smoke outside his window.

“We were upstairs and saw firefighters going door to door, so I grabbed my cats and ran outside,” Peebly said.