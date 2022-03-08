No impact yet on Japan's energy supply from Russian fallout -minister

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan has not seen any impact for now on its ability to procure energy supply despite the fallout from the Russian-led crisis in Ukraine, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said on Tuesday.

Asked at a news conference about how Japan would respond in the event of a possible U.S.-led embargo on Russian oil, Hagiuda repeated the government's stance that Japan would work with Group of Seven nations to respond appropriately.

Sources have said the United States was willing to move ahead with a ban on Russian oil imports without the participation of allies in Europe, in light of the invasion of Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special operation".

