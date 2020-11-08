There Are No Immediate Plans to Replace Alex Trebek on 'Jeopardy!'

From Woman's Day

The game show world was shook on Sunday, Nov. 8, when Jeopardy! announced that its longtime host Alex Trebek died of pancreatic cancer earlier that day. "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," the Tweet from the official Jeopardy! account read. "Thank you, Alex." Though many are still trying to stomach the loss of a pop culture icon, some are wondering who will replace Trebek on Jeopardy!.

As of now, no decision has been made on Trebek's replacement — and it seems there is no rush to decide. According to Variety, Trebek's last day of filming was Oct. 29, meaning Sony Pictures Entertainment, which has owned the show since 1986, will be able to air Trebek-hosted episodes till December. Specifically, Dec. 25, which is when Trebek's last Jeopardy! will air.

"Today we lost a legend and a beloved member of the Sony Pictures family," the official Sony Picturtes Entertain account Tweeted. "For 37 amazing years, Alex Trebek was that comforting voice, that moment of escape and entertainment at the end of a long, hard day for millions of people around the world."





Trebek had been open about his health battle from the beginning, first sharing the new via a YouTube video in early 2019. At the time, the host said the prognosis for his illness was "not very encouraging,” but promised he would keep fighting. In addition to keeping fans informed about his health, he also let them know what his diagnosis meant for the future of Jeopardy!. During a January 2020 appearance on Good Morning America, Trebek revealed he had rehearsed his final sign off for when he is no longer able to carry on with the show.



“I will say my goodbyes, and I will tell people, 'Don't ask me who's going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever. But I'm sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me... then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success. And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye,'" he said.

But Trebek, along with family, friends, and fans, hoped he wouldn't have to utter those words any time soon. In fact, during another Good Morning America interview in July 2020, Trebek said he was showing progress and felt positive about the outcome.

"My doctor has told me that he is counting on me celebrating two years of survivorship past the diagnosis of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, and that two years happens in February," Trebek said in the interview to promote his memoir, The Answer Is. . . :Reflections on My Life. “So I expect to be around — because he said I will be around — and I expect to be hosting the show if I am around.”

As of now, it is unclear who will replace Trebek and when that replacement will start. But it is clear that they will have big shoes to fill.

