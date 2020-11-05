No, the Images Don’t Show Maharashtra Cops Thrashing Arnab Goswami

Two photos which show a cop thrashing a man is being circulated with a false claim that it is the Maharashtra Police thrashing senior journalist and Republic TV Founder Arnab Goswami, who was arrested on Wednesday, 4 November, in connection with a 2018 abetment to suicide case.

But in reality, this photograph is from a video which went viral in January 2020, and it shows police personnel at a police station in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, thrashing a man, identified as Sumit Goswami, who was brought in on charges of mobile piracy.

CLAIM

The photos were shared by BJP leader Gaurav Goel on his official Twitter account with a claim, “Can't believe he is # ArnabGoswami. If it's real.....Maharashtra Govt has asked for the dooms day (sic).”

The same was shared by multiple other users on Twitter.

The photos were shared with the same claim on Facebook as well.

