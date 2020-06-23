No Hate Crime: FBI Says Rope In Bubba Wallace NASCAR Garage Was A Door Pull, Not A Noose

Click here to read the full article.

This story is breaking… After a day investigating the alleged placement of a noose in the racetrack garage stall of Bubba Wallace, the FBI says the rope was in place months before NASCAR’s only black driver was assigned to the stall, and that no federal crime was committed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to a statement issued by NASCAR, “The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.”

More from Deadline

This story is breaking. More to come..





Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.