No gusher of cash for carbon capture technology in feds’ fall economic statement

·5 min read

Oil and gas companies that pushed the federal government for more funding for carbon capture technology will be sorely disappointed by the fall economic statement.

In the months leading up to the mini-budget’s release, Canada’s most powerful oil lobby group urged the government to dole out even more taxpayer dollars for companies developing carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology. U.S. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) recently introduced a generous tax credit. To get on par with it, Canada must cover 85 per cent of the cost of CCUS projects, not 50 per cent as currently promised, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers told the federal government in a submission earlier this fall.

“There was an expectation that because (of) the IRA, there'd be an increase in (CCUS) … that doesn't seem to have come to pass,” David Macdonald, a senior economist with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, told Canada’s National Observer.

Macdonald thinks this omission is a sign oil companies won’t get the more generous carbon capture tax credit they desire.

“This would have been the opportunity to do it,” he said. “I think by the time the spring comes around, other things will be in the window, and this won't be one of them.”

Instead, what oil companies got is the Canada Growth Fund, which promises to invest $15 billion over five years to attract private sector investment, grow the economy and help Canada meet its climate goals.

CCUS is mentioned as one of four areas the fund will target but falls well short of what's offered in the Inflation Reduction Act.

Oil and gas companies could get loans or some sort of equity stake from the government, but they won’t receive another straight-up tax credit like the existing one, which promises up to $8.6 billion by 2030.

Canadian corporations will also have to contend with a two per cent tax on share buybacks starting in January 2024, similar to the one per cent tax laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act. In a press conference, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland gave no indication the government would consider a windfall tax on oil and gas profits when asked.

The tax on share buybacks would increase federal revenues by an estimated $2.1 billion over five years, starting in 2023-24, but more importantly, it will encourage corporate investment to grow business, not just distribute cash to shareholders, said a senior government official speaking on background about the fiscal update.

“This is a change in the way that the federal government treats the corporate sector,” said Macdonald, referring to how the typical approach is to cut corporate taxes so those benefits can be reinvested in the economy.

“Turns out they won't use those benefits to invest in the economy, they'll use those benefits to increase payments to shareholders,” he said. While it doesn't force companies to have more productive investments, it’s a nod to the fact that companies are recycling their profits into payments to shareholders — not reinvesting them.

The tax on share buybacks is a “baby step” towards recognizing banks aren’t the only ones making extraordinary profits, but considering that “share buybacks used to be illegal in the ’70s … this is a pretty minor change in the grand scheme of things,” he said.

Macdonald doubts corporations will be happy about this measure but noted it is “relatively easy” to sidestep by utilizing dividends instead.

The Canada Growth Fund will launch in 2022 as a subsidiary of the Canada Development Investment Corporation so investments can begin immediately before a permanent, independent structure is finalized early next year. The fund will earn back its capital and recycle that capital so the federal government can do new things with it, a senior government official explained.

One of the fund’s investment offerings will be contracts for difference, which would essentially offer insurance on any future changes to the carbon price.

The mini-budget also includes a new clean technology investment credit that will be available starting with Budget 2023 and cost $6.7 billion over five years. This refundable tax credit will cover up to 30 per cent for clean technologies like solar, wind, batteries, energy storage, small modular nuclear reactors, zero-emissions vehicles and charging or refuelling equipment and more.

The Finance Department is also trying something new: companies must comply with certain labour conditions to receive the full 30 per cent cleantech tax credit — those that fail to do so will only receive 20 per cent.

“It's a new and interesting initiative to make sure that tax credits aren't purely for corporate benefit, that there is a worker benefit here as well,” said Macdonald.

The same will be true for a refundable investment tax credit for “clean hydrogen” first proposed in Budget 2022. The tax credit will be determined by the carbon intensity of the hydrogen, with lower-intensity projects abiding by labour conditions receiving at least 40 per cent. The federal government is using the term “clean” to refer to hydrogen produced from renewable energy, like solar, and blue hydrogen produced from natural gas with carbon capture.

This measure is a “much-needed incentive” to help Canadians and companies adopt renewable energy, said Caroline Brouillette, national policy director at Climate Action Network Canada. However, “it should be ratcheted up and close the door to fossil fuel-based hydrogen and small modular reactors,” the statement reads.

The cleantech tax credit does not meet the moment, according to Environmental Defence’s national climate program manager Julia Levin.

“It’s lower than the previously announced 50 per cent CCUS tax credit — and a fraction of the financial support given to the fossil fuel sector each year,” Levin’s statement reads.

Overall, the fall fiscal update is a “reaction to a more ambitious U.S. plan,” said Macdonald. “The federal government's being pressed into this … it's positive that we won't fall behind the Americans. But we're certainly not ahead of the Americans, we're being dragged along by the Americans.”

Natasha Bulowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada's National Observer

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Philly, Houston rev up for rare World Series-NFL double dip

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The road trip of the NFL season was mapped out months ago for Eagles fan Kevin Ridpath. There was a flicker of hope the season-ticket holder could catch the Birds in Arizona until a wedding got in the way. Chicago? Nah, much too cold in December. So it was settled: Ridpath, his dad and a buddy would hop a flight to Texas and watch the Eagles play a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans. Better yet, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. “Yeah, I’m not going to lie to yo

  • Kaprizov scores two, Minnesota beats Montreal 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Kaprizov’s second multi-goal game of the season gives him eight for t

  • Indigenous strongwoman makes history by becoming 1st in Canada to earn pro card

    A woman from Whitefish Lake First Nation in northern Alberta has become the first Indigenous woman in Canada to get her pro card in a strongwoman competition. Angela Houle, 39, accomplished the feat on Oct. 22 when she battled it out against other amateur strongwomen in the Strongman Corporation of Canada's National Championship in Thunder Bay for the chance at a pro card. "I worked so hard for it," Houle said. "I couldn't believe how I felt. It was like a spiritual moment for me." Houle said it

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private