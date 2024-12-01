'No need for Gray emergency meeting after Hibs win' - gossip

David Gray was given three matches to prove himself as Hibernian head coach after last month's vote of confidence, but there was no need for an emergency board meeting this weekend after the midweek draw with Aberdeen and Saturday's win over Motherwell. (Scotland On Sunday)

Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has urged Rangers to keep faith in manager Philippe Clement, who signed him for Club Brugge in 2019, as his compatriot was "unbelievable" to work for and "knows what he's doing". (Sunday Mail)

Arsenal fans who managed to get #WeWantTierney trending on social media after Scotland defender Kieran's return from injury were left disappointed when Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta instead sent on Oleksandr Zinchenko as a replacement for Riccardo Calafiori during their 5-2 trouncing of West Ham United. (Sunday Mail)

Scotland centre-half Scott McKenna played a leading role as Las Palmas stunned Barcelona 2-1 away from home in La Liga. (Scotland On Sunday)

Forward Fabio Silva, who suffered a difficult time on loan to Rangers last season, scored Las Palmas' winning goal in their La Liga victory away to Barcelona. (The Herald On Sunday)

Malik Tillman, the midfielder now with PSV Eindhoven after a loan spell with Rangers from Bayern Munich, is now attracting interest from Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. (Sky Germany via Scottish Sun)

New Rennes head coach Jorge Sampaoli does not see former Celtic winger Jota, who had been impressing under previous boss Julian Stephen, as part of his plans. (Sunday Mail)

A Fifa rule change means Scotland could be drawn in a group of five instead of four and could now face England and Wales in the World Cup qualifying draw. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Celtic have the highest average attendance in the Scottish Premiership this season so far with 59,022, with Rangers next on 47,878, followed by Heart of Midlothian on 18,527 and Aberdeen on 18,194. (Football Scotland)

A £2m mansion bought by former Celtic and Scotland midfielder and now Ayr United manager Scott Brown was once owned by former Rangers owner David Murray. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)