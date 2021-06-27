No gains for far-right in French regional elections, disappointment for Macron

·3 min read

The French far right of Marine Le Pen failed to win any region while the centrist ruling party of President Emmanuel Macron suffered another poll drubbing in the second round of regional elections Sunday, again marked by a woeful turnout.

In a confirmation of trends set in the 20 June first round, Macron's ruling party could not even break into double figures nationwide let alone win any region, according to the estimates by polling organisations broadcast by French television.

The Ifop estimate forecast the LREM would garner just seven percent of the votes nationwide.

The LREM's chief Stanislas Guerini admitted the elections marked a "disappointment for the presidential majority".

The National Rally (RN) of Le Pen failed to realise its main ambition of winning the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur (PACA) region that includes Marseille and Nice, with RN candidate Thierry Mariani defeated by his right-wing rival Renaud Muselier with 57.7 percent compared to 42 percent.

"The logic of unity" was the winner, Muselier said, noting that many had voted for him in spite of personal political allegiances to defeat the RN.

"This evening we have not won any region," said Le Pen, blaming "unnatural alliances" between foes and saying that "mobilisation is the key" to victories in the future.

Traditional right makes gains

Right-wing heavyweight Xavier Bertrand meanwhile held onto the northeastern Hauts-de-France, with 53 percent of the vote, cementing his credibility as a 2022 presidential challenger from the traditional right.

"This result gives me the strength to go out and meet all the French," said Bertrand in reference to his upcoming presidential campaign.

Laurent Wauquiez also retained his spot in the southeast Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region with 55.3 percent.

Valérie Pécresse carried Ile-de-France, which includes Paris and its suburbs, with 46 percent. She had been challenged by a socialist and green alliance lead by Julien Bayou on 33.6 percent.

There was success as well for Christelle Morançais (LR) in Pays de la Loire with 46.3 percent, Jean Rottner dans le Grand Est 39 percent and Hervé Morin in Normandy 44.2 percent.

Left retain

The Socialists also retained several regions, partly due to second-round pacts with the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party and Green Europe Ecology-The Greens (EELV).

At the top, Carole Delga on 57.8 percent in Occitanie. Marie-Guite Dufay on 42.5 percent in Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Alain Rousset in Nouvelle-Aquitaine 39.3 percent, François Bonneau in Centre-Val de Loire 38.6 percent and Loïg Chesnais-Girard in Bretagne 29.5 percent.

Leader of the far-left France Unbowed, Jean-Luc Mélenchon congratulated his colleagues for the progress they had made across France, and thanked those who made "the painful" choice of voting conservative in PACA to block the far-right.

Record high abstention

According to a poll by Ipsos/Sopra Steria, the abstention rate for the second round was at 65.7 percent, slightly lower than the rate for the first round which stood at 66.72 percent.

The latest estimations show a particularly high rate of abstention in the Grand Est region, where 7 out of 10 voters did not participate.

In Corsica, abstention was significantly lower, at an estimated 41.8 percent.

Voter turnout has steadily gone down over the last few years.

At regional elections in December 2015, the participation rate was 50.54 percent (compared to 27.89 percent on Sunday), and 41.92 percent for the department elections in March 2015.

"I don't really know what the point is," said Helene Debotte, 31, who said she would not vote in these polls but would in the presidential elections. "There, it's clear what is at stake."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mariners' Hector Santiago becomes first pitcher ejected for failing sticky substances check

    The punishment for failing a foreign substance check is a 10-day suspension.

  • Canadiens forward Armia in COVID-19 protocol day before Stanley Cup final begins

    Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol and won't travel with the team to Tampa, Fla., for the start of the Stanley Cup final.

  • Sources: Coaching process, inability to build title contending roster may push Damian Lillard out of Portland

    Lillard has remained loyal to Portland in large part due to the tremendous fan base. But over the last few days, he’s seen some of those same fans attacking him on social media.

  • Serena Williams says she's skipping Tokyo Olympics

    Williams, a four-time gold medalist, has decided not to compete for her fifth.

  • Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against Blackhawks coach

    Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says he was unaware of sexual assault allegations against a Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach during his time with the club.

  • Brayden Point poses a unique challenge for stingy Canadiens

    Brayden Point can navigate tight spaces better than anyone, and the Canadiens ought to have their hands full with the Lightning star.

  • Center Deandre Ayton hardly a question mark for the Phoenix Suns

    Luka Doncic and Trae Young are the two players notoriously mentioned when the 2018 class is brought up. No one knew what to expect from Ayton when it was time for postseason play. And he used that as motivation.

  • Best fantasy football punishments for last place in 2021

    Gearing up for your 2021 fantasy league and looking to spice things up a bit? Consider one of these last-place punishments!

  • Red Sox hammer Cole, rout Yanks 9-2 for another 3-game sweep

    BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández and Rafael Devers homered in the first inning as the Boston Red Sox hammered Gerrit Cole, routing the New York Yankees 9-2 Sunday to complete a second straight sweep of their longtime rivals. J.D. Martinez and Christian Vázquez also homered for the Red Sox. Boston outscored the Yankees 18-7 in the three-game series at Fenway Park, improving to 6-0 against them this year and improving to a season-best 16 games above .500. Eduardo Rodriguez (6-4) was solid in earning h

  • Muller gets 1st career win, Braves beat Reds 4-0 for split

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley hit solo homers, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Sunday to split a four-game series. Muller (1-1) who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game to make his second career start, retired the first seven batters he faced and cruised through five scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a career-high nine strikeouts. Five relievers followed Muller, with only Shane Greene

  • How Nate McMillan went from hesitantly accepting interim tag to leading Hawks to improbable playoff run

    Nate McMillan had to be talked into taking over the Hawks on an interim basis. His old-school mentality and the new-school Hawks have been the unlikeliest conference finals participant.

  • Django Lovett hits Olympic qualifying standard in high jump on last day of trials

    MONTREAL — Django Lovett began the day on the bubble, his Tokyo Olympic dreams largely at the mercy of world rankings, and how his high jump rivals around the world were faring. Unless he hit the magic Olympic qualifying mark. So the 28-year-old from Surrey, B.C., left nothing to chance, clearing the Tokyo standard of 2.33 metres on his third and final attempt in winning the Canadian Olympic track and field trials on Sunday. He was celebrating before his butt hit the mat. "I just yelled, I let i

  • Mariners' Santiago ejected as part of foreign substance rule

    CHICAGO (AP) — Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Santiago was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been ejected. Santiago was charged with one run and three hits in 2 1/3 innings in the resumption of Saturday's game, which wa

  • 'You dream about this stage:' Underdog Canadiens ready for Cup test against Lightning

    Corey Perry and Eric Staal sat in the Montreal Canadiens locker room moments after their team advanced to the Stanley Cup final. The veteran forwards — champions early in their careers — were in a reflective mood. Perry talked about how he made the third round of the playoffs as a rookie before hoisting hockey's holy grail with the Anaheim Ducks the following season in 2007. Staal, meanwhile, won the Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes the previous year. "You come into this league at a young age an

  • Euro 2020 betting: Picks for Monday's knockout round games

    Defending World Cup champions France are heavily favored against Switzerland.

  • Fever waive Lauren Cox, No. 3 pick in 2020 draft

    The Fever are done with Cox after just over a year.

  • Spain coach says police should look into Morata threats

    COPENHAGEN (AP) — Spain coach Luis Enrique wants police to look into the death threats directed at striker Alvaro Morata and make a “robust response.” Morata said he received the threats on social media after missing several chances during the group stage of the European Championship, including a penalty against Slovakia on Wednesday. The striker, who has scored one goal so far at Euro 2020, said some of the threats were even directed toward his sons. “I think it’s a police matter really,” Luis

  • Pitino's summer job: Trying to get Greece into Tokyo Games

    Rick Pitino professes to knowing three Greek words: Kalimera, kalispera and kalinichta, which translate to good morning, good afternoon and good night. Luckily for the Hall of Famer, basketball is a universal language. The Iona College coach — formerly of Providence, Louisville, Kentucky, the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics, among other stops — is also the coach of the Greek men’s national team, which begins play Tuesday in one of the four remaining Olympic qualifying tournaments that wil

  • What did Shohei Ohtani do this week? Test the limits of Tropicana Field with huge leadoff homer

    Shohei Ohtani made history by plying his two-way trade against an NL team, and then tested the limits of Tropicana Field with massive homer.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup Final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of the Stanley Cup Final on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, June 28, the Montreal Canadiens visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at t