The No-Frills Wardrobe Staple I Can't Live Without Is Just $8 Apiece at Amazon Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

My go-to basic tee from Gap is 54 percent off.

Getty Images

Ever since learning that the idea behind Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s elevated basics brand The Row was to create the perfect T-shirt, I’ve wondered, “Does being rich and famous make you forget that the mall exists?” While I’m sure the twins conjured up something remarkable, considering the brand’s luxury and celebrity-loved status, I wouldn’t know given that its basic white tees retail for over $400. It seems a bit, let’s call it unnecessary, to overpay that much more for something affordable brands have been doing well for decades.

Some people stand by their Hanes six-packs, others are obsessed with Everlane’s thicker, more boxy tops, but I swear by Gap. The brand, which has long been popular for making affordable, everyday basics, is my go-to for a plain, white, no-frills T-shirt. And right now, that closet essential is on sale in a pack of two for $8 apiece at Amazon.

Amazon

Shop now: $16 (Originally $35); amazon.com

This T-shirt is made of a cotton, modal blend, making it incredibly soft with just enough stretch. It has a casual fit — it’s not so oversized you’ll swim in it, but it’s far from that tight fit so many women’s tees have — and, on me, hits just below the hips. The crew-cut isn’t tight around the neck and maintains its shape through multiple wears and washes (because you shouldn’t have to be precious about a T-shirt).

The Gap two-pack is 54 percent off at Amazon and available in four color combinations — including white, gray, and black — plus tall, regular, and petite lengths. One shopper described the fit as “perfect,” while another noted it “hits just right at hips; no crop top here.”And as for the style, a reviewer explained, “[It’s] nice and casual, but not sloppy.” Others were impressed with the quality, with one customer writing that it’s comfortable and lasts and another describing the material as “sturdy.”

Story continues

Basic T-shirts are a wardrobe-must — dress them with sweats, elevate them with a blazer, hey, wear them under a dress if you want. So, make sure to grab this Gap two-pack while it’s on sale for just $16 at Amazon.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.