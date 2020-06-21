No free ride? Halifax CAO wants transit fares to continue on election days

Free transit access on election days likely won't be implemented in the Halifax Regional Municipality as the city's chief administrative officer has recommended against it.

Jacques Dubé and his staff have recommended the council "continue with the current practice of not offering free transit on election days" in a recent staff report examining the idea.

The staff report, which studies whether free transit would increase voter turnout, was requested on Oct. 22, the day after the 2019 federal election.

But the report, which was completed in March, said free transit likely wouldn't increase voter turnout.

"Since not all polling stations are served by transit, most polling stations are accessible within a short distance from most residents, and the fact that there is a declining trend of voters casting their vote on election day, it is unlikely that free transit would increase voter turnout in HRM," the report said.

"Thus, staff do not recommend providing free transit on election days."

Breakdown of impact, costs

While completing the report, staff also considered comparable municipalities where free transit was offered on election days.

In Regina and Saskatoon, residents were offered a free one-day pass for the transit system, but the report says there wasn't a noticeable difference in voter turnout. If Halifax implemented a similar system, it could cost between $10,000 and $14,000.

In Windsor, Ont., a voter information card was needed for free transit travel on election day. This system would cost Halifax between $5,000 and $7,000.

In British Columbia, 13 transit systems offered free travel on the day of the 2019 federal election. This system would cost Halifax between $9,000 and $42,000.

The impact on voter turnout in both Ontario and British Columbia is unknown, the report said.

Another option Halifax considered is offering free transit service only while the polling stations are open, which would cost between $7,000 and $33,000.

Other ways of voting

The report said that there are other ways of voting in the HRM.

Since 2008, Halifax residents have been able to vote online or over the phone in municipal elections, and the most recent election offered two-day advanced polling.

The report said that despite overall voter turnout going down, more people were voting either online, by phone or at advanced polls.

"Although there is a shift to alternative methods and advanced polling, voting in-person on election day is still an option chosen by many," the report said.

Representatives of the Halifax regional council didn't respond in time for publication.

Councillors are expected to vote on the motion at the next virtual council meeting on Tuesday.

