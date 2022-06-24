No foul play suspected in fire that destroyed historic buildings in Central Kentucky town

No foul play is suspected in Wednesday’s large fire in downtown Millersburg which destroyed several historic buildings, Kentucky State Police Trooper David Jones said.

Maj. Brent Wilson with the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office previously told the Herald-Leader that the fire started in one building and quickly spread to three other surrounding buildings. All four buildings were a total loss, according to Wilson. One of the buildings was a post office. Two others were vacant. There were also a few apartments on the backside of one of the buildings.

No one was injured though three families were displaced as a result of the fire, Wilson had said.

Jones said Friday that arson investigators are working with the state Fire Marshal.

“At this point they do not suspect foul play,” Jones said. “They are still trying to pinpoint the point of origin.”

Updated: Downtown buildings in a Central Kentucky community destroyed by fire