No foul play is suspected in the drowning death of Richland Hills 2-year-old

Police do not believe there was foul play in the death of a 2-year-old who went missing Friday afternoon from the 3100 block of Crites Street in Richland Hills, according to a news release.

Police said they received a call just after 1 p.m. Friday that the child had gone missing from a residence in that area and began working with neighboring police agencies to conduct a search.

Police found the child unresponsive in a nearby residential pool. Police began immediate CPR until paramedics arrived and took over, taking him or her to the hospital, where the child died, according to the release.

Police said their initial investigation has not revealed any evidence of foul play, but the investigation is ongoing. Anybody who has information is asked to call detectives at 817-616-3788 or, to remain anonymous, call 817-469-8477 or go to 469tips.com.