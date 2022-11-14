No foul play in death of man whose body was found in Port aux Basques, says RCMP
The RCMP says it has found no evidence of wrongdoing related to a body found in a residential area of Channel-Port aux Basques in late October.
On Oct. 23, a body of a man in his 20s was found in the Main Street West area of the town, on Newfoundland's west coast.
At the time, the RCMP said it was a sudden death.
In a press release Monday morning, the police force said it is still waiting for findings from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.