No foul play in death of man whose body was found in Port aux Basques, says RCMP

(CBC - image credit)

CBC

The RCMP says it has found no evidence of wrongdoing related to a body found in a residential area of Channel-Port aux Basques in late October.

On Oct. 23, a body of a man in his 20s was found in the Main Street West area of the town, on Newfoundland's west coast.

At the time, the RCMP said it was a sudden death.

In a press release Monday morning, the police force said it is still waiting for findings from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

