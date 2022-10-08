No Fort Worth restaurants close but sushi place needs followup after health inspections

James Hartley
No restaurants were closed, but one of the 88 restaurants inspected between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1 scored poorly enough to require a followup after health inspectors visited, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

Inspectors said Sushi Axiom on Donnelly Avenue would have to undergo a followup inspection after it received 33 demerits on Sept. 28. Inspectors in the initial visit noted violations including unsafe food, black residue in the ice machine and improper food storage.

A different location, Sushi Axiom Hibachi and Bar on South Freeway, received a score of 49 on Sept. 20 and passed its followup on Sept. 23 with a score of 29.

Restaurants receiving more than 30 demerits are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours. A score of zero is considered perfect in Fort Worth’s demerit system.

Riscky’s Barbecue on Main Street had to undergo a followup inspection after scoring a 32 on Sept. 22. Riscky’s scored 10 demerits in the followup.

Four restaurants scored 25 demerits or higher:

  • Sushi Axiom, 4625 Donnelly Ave., 33

  • Panchitos Taqueria, 3714 Decatur Ave., 28

  • Mexico Real, 5613 McCart Ave., 25

  • Wicked Butcher, 512 Main St., 25

Six restaurants scored perfect scores:

  • 3F Premier Catering

  • 3rd Street Market

  • Big Boyz Pit BBQ and More

  • Pin Ups Cabaret

  • Pluckers Wing Bar Cityview

  • Whataburger at 955 N. Beach St.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for Sept. 25th - Oct. 1st, 2022. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

