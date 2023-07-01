No, Forest Service did not issue a Bigfoot warning to Arizona campers | Fact check

The claim: The US Forest Service posted a Bigfoot warning at an Arizona campsite

A June 25 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) features an image of a warning the U.S. Forcest Service supposedly posted in Arizona.

“Bigfoot Warning!” reads the start of the notice. “Attention campers: due to the increased flow in the Kern River, the Bigfoots are coming down from the high country to feed on fish and vegetation at the rivers (sic) edge.”

It then gives instructions on what campers should do if they spot such a creature, which includes not running from or yelling at the animal. It urges them to "go about your business" and take pictures.

The Facebook post was shared more than 500 times in three days.

Our rating: False

The U.S. Forest Service said it did not issue any such warning, and the agency has not confirmed the existence of Bigfoot creatures. Additionally, the Kern River is in California, not Arizona.

Forest Service says it did not write notice

The agency told USA TODAY it did not issue the warning in the Facebook post.

“We believe this was done as a humorous gag,” said spokesperson John Winn. “If and when a Sasquatch is sighted by officials on National Forest System lands, we’ll be sure to use official Forest Service letterhead.”

The post also claims the warning was issued to campers in Arizona, but it mentions the Kern River, which is located in California.

More: An Ohio woman is convinced she recorded Bigfoot. Experts say it could be something else.

Though the U.S. Forest Service did publish a tongue-in-cheek news release “confirming” the existence of Bigfoot on April Fool’s Day in 2015, the agency has not seriously acknowledged the existence of such a creature.

Stories about Sasquatch-esque creatures abound in the traditional storytelling of indigenous tribes dating back centuries. There have been countless reports of footprints, sightings and other encounters since then, including in Arizona. A creature reported to lurk around the state's Mogollon Rim area has become known as the Mogollon Monster, Arizona's Bigfoot, as reported by The Arizona Republic.

There is not a systematic process or survey to monitor such reports, but some privately-run databases strive to track and investigate them.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

