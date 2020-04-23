No Ford Fireworks on June 22, says Detroit mayor

Citing concerns about large crowd sizes, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said on Wednesday that the annual Ford Fireworks celebration won't happen this year.

Duggan spoke at a daily COVID-19 media conference, saying that while conversations about this year's Ford Fireworks haven't been had yet, adding "it certainly won't be on the regular schedule."

The annual Ford Fireworks celebration — previously scheduled for June 22 this year — draw crowds of thousands of spectators on both sides of the Detroit River.

"I'm not going to allow crowds of that size on the original schedule," Duggan said. "Could it be done later in the summer or the fall? … We haven't focused on it yet."

As of Thursday, April 23, Michigan has more than 35,290 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with almost 3,000 deaths.

The city of Detroit alone has logged more than 8,300 COVID-19 cases, with almost 800 deaths.

