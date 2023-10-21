No-fly zones to be introduced over UK prisons in drugs crackdown

Anyone caught flying drones within 400 metres of any closed prison will face fines of up to £2,500 - Islandstock / Alamy Stock Photo

No-fly zones are to be introduced around all 120 prisons in England and Wales to prevent drones being used to smuggle in drugs, phones and weapons.

New laws this week will make it an automatic offence to fly drones within 400 metres of any closed prison or young offender institution.

Anyone caught doing so will face fines of up to £2,500, while those found smuggling illicit items into jails will face prison sentences of up to 10 years.

Increasing security at prison gates - including X-ray body scanners, sniffer dogs, metal detector arches and airport-style baggage checks - have forced gangs to turn to drones to try to smuggle illegal goods into jails.

Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data shows the number of drones sighted, intercepted or recovered at prisons in England and Wales had increased from 122 in 2019, to 134 in 2020 and 248 in 2021.

A sign informing people not to fly drones outside HMP High Down prison near Banstead in Surrey - PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Current air space restrictions mean police can only act on drone sightings where there is evidence of contraband being illegally smuggled.

The new restrictions, which will take effect from January 25, will mean authorities can swiftly identify suspicious drones and take action against suspected criminal activity, as well as enhancing security by preventing illegal filming behind prison walls.

Prisons minister Damian Hinds said: “This is the latest step in the war we are winning to stop drugs, weapons and phones getting into our prisons.

“These virtual ‘no-fly’ zones - along with our new airport-style X-ray scanners - mean we can clamp down better than ever on violence behind bars to keep both prisoners and staff safe from harm.”

Police and prison staff have secured more than 70 convictions since June 2016 after intercepting drones. Those sentenced are serving more than 240 years in prison.

Among the foiled attempts was one at HMP Parc in Bridgend where the 22 year old operator of the drone was caught by police hiding in nearby bushes and using an iPad to control the device.

Newport Crown Court was told Simeon Richards, 22, attached an orange and black football sock to the drone which contained four packages including 399 buprenorphine tablets, around 30g of cannabis and 11 mobile phones and their chargers, worth up to £35,000 if they had been smuggled into the prison.

Story continues

Richards had been in mobile phone contact with inmates inside the prison who planned to pick up the parcels when they landed. But prison security staff’s anti-drone system detected the app he was using on his iPad to steer the device and they alerted police.

Police found him after they heard rustling in nearby bushes leading down to the M4 and arrested him after he was spotted walking along the hard shoulder of the motorway. He was arrested and an iPad was seized from his possession.

The court was told the buprenorphine tablets were worth between £12,000 and £18,000 in a prison setting, the cannabis had a potential value between £2,240 and £6,720, while the phones were valued at up to £11,000. Richards was jailed for five years.