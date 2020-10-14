No Late Fireworks in RR’s Run Chase, Lose to Delhi by 13 Runs

Rajasthan Royals slumped to a 13-run defeat against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, 14 October – their fifth loss in eight games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Choosing to bat first, Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries but Delhi Capitals were restricted to 161/7 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Needing to defend 22 runs in the final over, Delhi Capitals handed the ball to debutant Tushar Deshpande. The 25-year-old bowled a wide on the first bowl but recovered, give away eight runs and took one wicket in the next five balls as RR finished their 20 overs with 148/8.

With this win, Delhi Capitals once again replaced Mumbai Indians at the top of the points table with 12 points from eight matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Innings

Six boundaries and a six in 17 deliveries – that’s how openers Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler started Rajasthan Royals’ run chase on Wednesday.

The duo took RR to 37/0 in 2.5 overs before Anrich Nortje castled Buttler for a 9-ball 22 with a 155.4 kmph delivery. Captain Steve Smith came out to bat but couldn’t stick around for too long, getting caught and bowled by Ashwin for 1.

Stokes, playing only his second game this season, added 46 runs with Sanju Samson. He smashed six boundaries before becoming debutant Tushar Deshpande’s first IPL wicket. The English all-rounder was caught out at long on by substitute fielder Lalit Yadav – who came in after Iyer hurt his shoulder while fielding – for 41 (off 35 balls).

Samson – who had got off to a cracking start this season with score of 74 and 85 – once again failed to deliver. After scoring a total of 43 runs in their last five games, the 25-year-old could only contribute 25 runs (off 18 balls) on the day before getting castled by Axar.

RR were 97/4, still needing 65 off 50 balls.

Number five batsman Robin Uthappa added 11 runs with Samson, 13 with Riyan Parag (1) and 25 with Rahul Tewatia. He crawled to a 32 off 27 balls before getting cleaned up by Nortje, who finished with figures of 2/33.

Delhi Capitals’ Innings – Archer Returns With His Best

Earlier, pacer Jofra Archer struck early to dismiss Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane, reducing DC to 10/2 in 2.3 overs. Opener Shaw was clean bowled on the first ball of the game while new man in Rahane was caught out by Uthappa at mid-on for 2.

