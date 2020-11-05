No fireworks at Marina Bay during New Year countdown to minimise crowds

SINGAPORE — There will be no fireworks display at Marina Bay for the New Year’s Eve countdown celebrations on 31 December, in order to minimise crowds due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a media release on Thursday (5 November), organisers for the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021 said that the fireworks will instead be set off from different heartland locations across Singapore, bringing the experience closer to Singaporeans at home.

The heartland fireworks, as well as scenes from Marina Bay, will be broadcast live on free-to-air television Channel 5 and streamed online, as part of Mediacorp’s “Let’s Celebrate 2021” countdown show.

“The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown... is all the more significant this year as it marks a time to reflect on the end of a challenging year, and an occasion to usher in 2021 with new hopes,” said Lim Eng Hwee, Chief Executive Officer of the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

“As health and safety remain a priority, we have adopted a different format to ensure that the public can celebrate safely and meaningfully.”

Light display and projection mapping show

Marina Bay will still feature two countdown events – a light display named “Shine a Light”, and “Share the Moment”, a storytelling showcase through projection mapping.

“Shine a Light” will comprise 60 light beams projecting from The Promontory that will illuminate the Marina Bay skyline nightly from 1 to 31 December.

“Share the Moment” is a community project featuring projection mapping shows on the facades of three Marina Bay landmarks – The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, ArtScience Museum and the Merlion.

Organised in partnership with the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre, the projections will feature student artworks from various local educational institutions. The projection show will take place nightly from 25 to 31 December (ArtScience Museum projections will start a day later).

Detailed information on the timings for both displays will be announced nearer their commencement. The public can head down to Marina Bay to view these displays during those dates.

For more details on the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2021, visit its official website.





