‘No fingerprints or DNA’ on bag of cocaine found in White House as Secret Service ends probe

The US Secret Service ended its investigation around a bag of cocaine that was found at the White House after no fingerprints or DNA were found on the bag, CNN reported.

The Secret Service reportedly looked through the visitor logs and surveillance footage to see who entered the White House on the days leading up to the discovery. But the agency ultimately could not identify a suspect, a source told CNN.

Investigators reportedly could what day or moment the bag of cocaine was left inside a cubby in the lower entrance of the West Wing where it was initially discovered.

The Secret Service had found the bag of cocaine during a routine sweep on 2 July, the Associated Press reported.

“Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,” officials said in a summary.

President Joe Biden was not present during the discovery of cocaine at the White House since he was at Camp David for the Independence Day holiday. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at the time that the president believed it was “incredibly important” to learn how drugs ended up at the White House.