No final decisions made on Country Thunder's future in Sask.

The organizers of the Country Thunder music festival have had to cancel events elsewhere, but for now, a final decision hasn't been made about the event in Craven, Sask.

Gerry Krochak, director of marketing and media relations for the festival, said managing the Craven event and six other Country Thunder events across North America has been a bit of a juggling act this year.

As of Saturday, he said events have been put on hold in Florida, Arizona and Iowa. Due to regulations announced last week, two events in Alberta have been cancelled for this year.

Decisions have not been made yet about Country Thunder in Saskatchewan for this year, he said, with the event still scheduled to go ahead July 9-12. Tickets are still being sold for the event.

The province's reopening strategy states the prohibition on large gatherings will stay in place for the foreseeable future.

"When it comes down to provincial health and obviously the government, we have to follow the protocol and the lead," he said.

"We're in constant talks and obviously monitoring the situation daily. You always want to be hopeful but really, none of us know what's happening just yet."

As for the possibility of a scaled-back Country Thunder event, he said the safety and comfort of those who attend is the first consideration. Without those two things, he said, it's hard to imagine larger events happening.

He also says live events are more powerful than seeing people performing online — an alternative many live events have resorted to with physical distancing and gathering restrictions in place.

The roar of the crowd when their favourite musician takes the stage is what makes those events so special, he said.

"I've always felt that — people coming together and cheering and singing and dancing, that's what it's all about."