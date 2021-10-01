No Facts in Reports of Amarinder Singh Being Insulted by Congress: Harish Rawat

Amid a crisis in the Punjab Congress, Harish Rawat, the Congress' in-charge of the state unit on Friday, 1 October, said that there are no facts in reports that former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was insulted by Congress, reported news agency ANI.

"It appears from Captain's recent statements that he is under some sort of pressure. He should rethink, and not help BJP directly or indirectly," Rawat told the media in a statement in Dehradun.

He added that all that has been done by the Congress party so far is to protect the respect and dignity of the senior party leader as well as and increase the party's chances in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

Rawat's statement came a day after Singh told NDTV in an interview that he is leaving Congress as he could not stay in a party where he was "insulted and not trusted".

Also Read: 'Won't Let Sidhu Win': Amarinder Singh Announces Exit From Congress

Asserting that he has made his stand 'very clear' to the party, he expressed, "I have not resigned from the Congress yet, but how can one continue in a place where there is a trust deficit," according to NDTV.

The former CM stated that in view of the absence of trust within the party, he cannot continue.

(With inputs from NDTV)

. Read more on Politics by The Quint.Police Uses Water Cannons to Disperse Farmers in Haryana’s JhajjarNo Facts in Reports of Amarinder Singh Being Insulted by Congress: Harish Rawat . Read more on Politics by The Quint.