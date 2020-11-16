No evidence of Covid on trains, London’s biggest rail operator Govia Thameslink Railway says

GTR said random tests on its Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern carriages showed the viruscide cleaner was remaining effective

The capital’s biggest rail operator today revealed that checks for Covid on its fleet of trains had failed to find evidence of the virus.

In the latest reassurance for commuters, Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said a long-lasting anti-viral disinfectant appeared to keep surfaces clear of Covid for three weeks.

The announcement comes after similar tests commissioned by Transport for London have twice found no evidence of Covid on “touch areas” across the Tube and bus network.

GTR said random tests on its Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern carriages showed the viruscide cleaner was remaining effective at keeping surfaces clear of micro-organisms for up to 23 days – the maximum period between applications.

The tests were carried out by independent organisations, with GTech Strategies taking swabs that were then analysed by Eurofins Scientific laboratory.

Swabs were then taken from grab rails, tables, toilet handles, door buttons and the driver’s power-brake controllers, which are in constant use.

The laboratory microbiological tests showed there was no presence of Covid-19 on any of the surfaces tested.

GTR chief operating officer Steve White said: “We are carrying out a comprehensive testing regime of our trains to ensure that our customers can travel with confidence.

View photos There was no presence of Covid-19 on any of the surfaces tested More

“Passengers can be reassured that the long-lasting viruscide we’re using, more than 100 extra cleaners and hospital-grade cleaning products are working. Please follow the government advice and wear a face covering.”

The firm introduced testing soon after the start of the pandemic and has an extra 100 cleaners, who work across stations, trains and staff areas.

All 2,700 carriages across the Thameslink, Great Northern and Southern franchises are also sanitised overnight with short-term anti-viral sprays, with a focus on touchpoints. GTR also operates the Gatwick Express but it has not been running due to the slump in air travel during the pandemic.

Scientists also searched for the pathogens Staphylococcus Aureus (which can cause pneumonia, food poisoning and skin infections), and E Coli (which can give rise to food poisoning).

Both are very common, carried on people’s hands, and persistent on hard surfaces. They found only negligible, entirely safe, levels – even on toilet door handles.

The Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) test cannot specifically check for Covid but measures levels of surface contamination by microorganisms – a proxy for the virus. When levels are low, it is highly unlikely that Covid is present.

In addition, high-pressure dry steam is used for enhanced cleaning and a process known as “bleach fogging” is used to decontaminate a carriage when a passenger is confirmed to have had Covid.

Earlier this month, the latest monthly checks carried out by Imperial College London for TfL again failed to detect coronavirus in the air and in common areas touched by passengers.

However while transport chiefs say the network is “cleaner and safer than ever” they privately admit that the risk of catching the virus from fellow passengers cannot be ruled out.

Epidemiologists now believe that “surface contact is not the main issue” for the transmission of Covid and that airborne transmission of the virus between passengers is more of a risk – hence the importance of mask-wearing.

Read More

Hancock to lead Downing Street briefing today as PM self-isolates

Leaked TfL report says driverless Tube trains would be 'poor value'

Experts find no evidence of Covid-19 on Tube and buses in London

Police defend spot check on train to monitor 'essential' journeys