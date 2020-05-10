'No evidence' coronavirus in care homes has peaked, warns industry body

98-year-old care home resident Albert Rose reacts as he talks with carer Jeanette outside Richden Park care home in Scunthorpe - AFP

Coronavirus Article Bar with counter

“There is still a long way to go” before coronavirus infections in care homes peak, the country’s leading industry figure has warned after a government minister claimed infections had already peaked.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Robert Jenrick, secretary of state for housing, community and local government, said that “the rate has passed or we are passing through the peak of infection within care homes”.

According to the latest official figures, coronavirus deaths in the UK have risen by more than 200 in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 31,675. Of them, 23,419 are in England.

The Office for National Statistics last week revealed that there were 5,890 coronavirus-related care-home deaths registered up to April 24 in England and Wales, up from just over 3,000 the week before.

In an interview with Sky News, Mr Jenrick said that “there are different rates of infection within the community and within care homes”.

However, asked what the rate of infection, known as the R number, was within care homes, the minister replied: “I don't have an exact figure for the R number within care homes but we do believe that the rate has passed or we are passing through the peak of infection within care homes and that we have started to be on a downward trend within care homes.

He added: that’s not to downplay what’s happening in care homes because it’s a very challenging situation there” and that the government is planning to increase more residents and provide more PPE for care homes.

In response, Professor Martin Green OBE, the chief executive of Care England, the country's largest representative body for care homes, dismissed the minister’s comments and said it was too early to say that the infection rate had peaked and “that everything is going to be fine”.

He told The Telegraph: I think it’s too early to say that actually and what we will have to see is whether or not that’s manifest when we get the next set of data, but I still think there’s a long haul to go because care homes are full of the most vulnerable.

Story continues

“But presumably Mr Jenrick said that because he gave some evidence? No? But exactly. Death rates are coming down generally, but I still think there’s a long way to go and we shouldn’t pretend this is the peak and it’s past it, and that everything is going to be fine.”

The warning comes as council chiefs launched an inquiry after footage emerged on social media of staff partying in a care home.

A video showed a number of workers at Stoneleigh Care Home in Oldham, Greater Manchester, dancing on chairs and doing a "wheelie" in a wheelchair in the kitchen and communal area.

The clip, branded as "unacceptable" by a local councillor, was said to have been taken following earlier VE Day celebrations at the home and when no residents were present. All those staff involved have been suspended and residents will undergo precautionary Covid-19 tests.

In a statement the council said: "Oldham Safeguarding Partnership has launched an investigation into a local care home after a video was published on social media showing staff behaving in an unacceptable manner.

"As part of safeguarding measures that have been put in place, all staff involved have been suspended by the care home while the investigation is being carried out.

"The area has been closed off to residents while a deep clean is carried out. As a precaution, all residents will be tested for the coronavirus."

The council is also reviewing the infection prevention measures of the private care home run by Master Palm Properties Ltd.

When the country went into lockdown almost two months ago, many carers decided to leave their own families and stay in the care homes in order to care for the residents. However, it is understood that no staff in Oldham are currently living in care homes in the area.

Councillor Zahid Chauhan, cabinet member for health and social care, said: "The immediate launch of our safeguarding procedures shows you just how seriously we are treating this.

"The scenes showed in video footage are totally unacceptable. Our focus is the safety of all residents and to ensure that the care delivered at the home is of the highest possible standard."