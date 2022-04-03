No European Super League and Stamford Bridge redeveloped: Ricketts family outline eight-point Chelsea vision

The Ricketts family have outlined their vision for Chelsea - including their determination to redevelop Stamford Bridge and keep the club at the top of European football.

The owners of the Chicago Cubs have issued an eight-point plan they hope will quell unrest from sections of support.

In it they insist they will never be part of any attempts to resurrect a European Super League.

They have also vowed to maintain a diverse and inclusive club - offering prominent roles to the Supporters’ Trust and Chelsea Pitch Owners PLC.

Some fans have opposed their proposed takeover due to historic racist emails sent by the family’s patriarch, Joe.

He is not involved in the bid, but that has not stopped opposition on social media in particular. On Saturday a small gathering of fans protested the Ricketts’ ahead of the game against Brentford.

But the family remain absolutely determined to buy out Roman Abramovich and underlined that with further details of their intentions. They have confirmed they will:

Make no change to the club’s name, badge and crest, or Chelsea blue, without the consent of supporters.

Never participate in a European Super League and always protect the integrity and heritage of Chelsea F.C.

Commit the resources necessary across all levels of the club to continue winning trophies, including investing in the first team, experienced football leadership and the Academy.

Put diversity and inclusion at the heart of the club and fight against any form of discrimination or inequality.

Create an Advisory Committee with diverse representation to ensure our decisions are informed by: a former men’s and women’s first team player members of the CST and Chelsea Pitch Owners, and influential community leaders.

Explore every option to redevelop Stamford Bridge and do everything in our power to keep playing in this historic stadium.

Match the current commitment to Chelsea F.C. Women and increase the number of women’s matches played at Stamford Bridge.

Continue the vital charitable work of the Chelsea Foundation, seeking to use the power of football and sport to motivate, educate and inspire.

A spokesperson said: “Over the past fortnight, the Ricketts Family has met with several Chelsea supporter groups and carefully listened to all their feedback.

“As we enter the next phase of the process, we are sharing a list of specific commitments that give fans a pivotal role in protecting Chelsea’s heritage and building for future success.

“We will continue to discuss our ambitions for the club with fans and the wider football community in the coming days.”