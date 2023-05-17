No end in sight to heated standoff in Newfoundland and Labrador's crab fishery

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The union representing fishers in Newfoundland and Labrador says a bitter standoff in the province's valuable crab fishery is no closer to a resolution six weeks into the fight.

Union president Greg Pretty told reporters today he's demanding that fishers be allowed to sell their catch in other provinces, which is not currently allowed under the regulations.

Pretty, of the Fish, Food and Allied Workers Union, says that so far the provincial government has turned him down.

Crab season opened in most parts of the province on April 10, but fishers have refused to leave harbour because they say the price this year — $2.20 a pound — isn't enough to make a living.

Prices are set by a government-appointed panel that hears arguments from the union and the province's Association of Seafood Producers.

The association says there are crab fishers who want to work for $2.20 a pound, and it accused the union today of "bullying and intimidation tactics."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.

