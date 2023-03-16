No end to phone, text and door-to-door scams, experts say

·3 min read

With Fraud Prevention Month well under way across Canada, so are telephone, text message and door-to-door scams.

One scam in particular has been on the rise — the grandparent scam.

That’s when someone calls a senior on behalf of a loved one claiming to be a government official, family member, police officer or even a lawyer.

The scammers then scare the individual into giving money by saying the loved one is injured or needs help.

“They are targets because these are where scammers (and) fraudsters really think they have this opportunity, that seniors are more vulnerable,” Mary Shkoury from Elder Abuse Prevention Ontariotold The Lake Report.

Her organization provides public education and awareness about elder abuse.

According to a news release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, more than $9.2 million was lost to frauds like grandparent scams last year.

However, while vulnerable people like seniors in Niagara-on-the-Lake reportedly lost no money to fraudsters — there were multiple fraud attempts in NOTL.

In 2022, there were seven reported cases of telephone scams in Niagara-on-the-Lake involving people aged 60 and up, Jeff Horncastle, of the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre told The Lake Report.

And two NOTL seniors were victims of bank investigator and service fraud, though neither lost money, he said.

This could be an indication that seniors in NOTL are on their guard, considering reports to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre hit a historic high in 2022.

There was a total of $530 million in victim losses last year — almost a 40 per cent increase from 2021.

Shkoury is surprised at how little reported from Niagara-on-the-Lake given the aging population, however she thinks the real numbers are much higher.

This is because “only about 5 per cent of victims come forward,” she said.

Many scammers count on people not reporting, she added.

Const.​ Barry Ravenek of the Niagara Regional Police said five grandparent scam incidents were reported this year in the region, but none in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Aside from grandparent fraud, there are others that target seniors, such as romance and government-related scams.

As well, fraudsters have pretended to be police officers and targeted seniors for money.

There’s also another one going around that is worrying people, especially MPP Wayne Gates.

An increasing number of companies are offering people rebates for work or home services (like hydro, air-conditioners or water heaters), he said in an interview.

It can happen over the phone or right on your doorstep.

Anyone can fall victim, but “they seem to target seniors and new Canadians,” Gates said.

In 2022, 68 people were victims of such a door-to-door scam, Horncastle told The Lake Report.

More than $320,000 was lost.

There were no reported incidents in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The sales associates promise the victims that they’ll save money, lock them into a contract that is hard to get out of, then never follow through on their promises.

“They really take advantage of seniors because obviously seniors are looking at maybe an opportunity to try to save some money,” Gates said.

Instead, it costs them more money in the long run.

“Some of these contracts go on for over 10 years, and seniors are sometimes paying three and four times what the cost of the product,” Gates said.

Simply Green and Ontario Green Savings are two companies that have allegedly taken advantage of vulnerable individuals like seniors. Both are on the consumer beware list with multiple charges.

“There have been over 400 complaints filed against Ontario Green Savings with Consumer Protection Ontario,” Gates’ constituency assistant Shannon Mitchell said in an email.

Next week: How to avoid becoming a victim of scammers.

Somer Slobodian, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Lake Report

Latest Stories

  • Scammers tried to rob this Ontario couple of $9K. Police say more and more seniors are falling prey

    A phone call to her home in Ingersoll, Ont. two weeks ago sent Diane Lindsay into a panic. One the other end was a man claiming to be police officer from Woodstock RCMP, who said her grandson was in an accident. When police went to investigate, they found drugs in his car, the man said. Her grandson was in jail and she'd have to post a $9,000 bond to get him out, he told her. Lindsay contacted her husband, Ron, to arrange for the money. But when Ron heard the story, he had his suspicions. "They

  • Moment father appears to send signal warning daughter to stop talking as she testifies at his murder trial

    Zachariah Anderson is charged with the brutal murder of Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. who vanished back in May 2020

  • 2 Edmonton police officers killed while responding to a call

    Two Edmonton police officers were fatally shot in the city's northwest Thursday morning, Edmonton police confirm. "The Edmonton Police Service is mourning the loss of two of its patrol officers who were killed in the line of duty, while responding to a call earlier today," Edmonton police spokesperson Scott Pattison said in a statement. Edmonton police have not released any details on the identity of the officers killed or the circumstances of the shooting but information is expected to be relea

  • Man jailed for life for murdering his 20-year-old niece who had refused marriage

    A man who murdered his niece and dumped her body on wasteland has been sentenced to at least 25 years in jail for the "dreadful attack", however the judge at Bradford crown court refused to describe the crime as an "honour-killing". Mohammed Taroos Khan, 53, killed Somaiya Begum at her home in Binnie Street, Bradford, on June 25 last year. Ms Begum, "an intelligent young woman of real spirit and courage" according to Mr Justice Garnham, had been living with another of her uncles and her grandmother under a forced marriage protection order.

  • Man serving 400-year prison sentence exonerated after new probe finds wrongful conviction

    A man who has served more than 34 years of a 400-year prison sentence has been released after the state of Florida reinvestigated the case and determined he did not commit armed robbery. “I can’t put it into words,” said Sidney Holmes, now 57, in an interview with ABC affiliate WPLG after he was exonerated and freed on Monday. According to Broward County State Attorney Harold F. Pryor, a thorough reinvestigation of the 1988 armed robbery case that led to Holmes’ conviction “raised reasonable doubts about his guilt.”

  • Calgary man shot by Red Deer RCMP days after he was reported missing

    Three days after Calgary police asked for the public's help finding a missing man, he was shot by RCMP in Red Deer, CBC News has learned. Having recently moved to Alberta from Winnipeg, Samuel Klack, 30, has been identified as the victim of the police shooting in Red Deer on Sunday. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say Klack is in hospital with a long road ahead but did not elaborate on his injuries. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called in to investigate

  • El Salvador: 2,000 more to prison, vows will 'never return'

    El Salvador’s government sent 2,000 more suspects to a huge new prison built especially for gang members Wednesday, and the the justice minister vowed that “they will never return” to the streets. The tough statement came as the administration of President Nayib Bukele asked for yet another extension of an anti-gang emergency measures that would take the crackdown into its 13th month. Human rights groups say that there have been many instances of prisoner abuses and that innocent people have been swept up in police raids.

  • Second Hiker Found Dead From Three-Person Group Missing in Southern Utah Canyon

    A second hiker from a group of three that went missing in a canyon near the Utah-Arizona border has been found dead, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office told local media on Wednesday, March 15.Footage from the Utah Department of Public Safety shows a helicopter rescue on Monday, in which the only surviving hiker of the group was lifted to safety from Buckskin Gulch, where investigators believed they were caught in a flash flood.Local media, citing the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, reported that the group of three had gone missing on Monday.One of the dead was found at 6:40 pm on Tuesday, local news said. The third and final member of the group was found dead on Wednesday, according to KTVH.Buckskin Gulch, where the the live hiker was rescued, is the longest and deepest slot canyon in the southwest. Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety via Storyful

  • Florida man exonerated after 34 years in prison

    Sidney Holmes is greeted by his joyful family after being released from a Florida prison. He was imprisoned for 34 years after he was wrongfully convicted of being the driver of a car for two people who committed a robbery at gunpoint. 'I knew this day was going to come, sooner or later,' he said.

  • Haiti's sudden turn for the worse puts Trudeau on the spot

    "There's one event that tells it all," Haitian businessman Marco Larosilière told CBC News from his home in Port-au-Prince. "Last week, the general inspector of the national police was kidnapped with his son in front of his school." If a high-ranking official of the national police is not safe, said Larosilière, "what about the rest of the population?" "It's unbearable," he added. "You feel that every day, the situation is getting worse and worse. And you're thinking it can't be worse. And the n

  • FBI join investigation after helicopter crashed in heist at Sacramento Executive Airport

    Someone broke into multiple helicopters at the airport early Wednesday.

  • Sexual misconduct claims could determine course of Tiger Woods case: What we know

    The dispute between Tiger Woods and Erica Herman appeared to be about his home and money until she made a vague sexual harassment claim.

  • Manitoba investigator, National Microbiology Lab guard charged in massive organized crime drug bust

    An investigator with a provincial unit has been swept up in an organized crime bust in Manitoba that resulted in more than 20 people being arrested and multiple kilograms of drugs being seized. Donavon Sired, 50, is charged with bribery, breach of trust and conspiracy. He's accused of leaking information to drug dealers about police enforcement plans. He was a member of the special investigations unit for Manitoba Finance, which typically investigates cigarette smuggling. Project Dawgpound, as t

  • Judge refuses to let Andrew Tate out on bail, leaving him in a Romanian jail as his online presence dwindles

    Andrew Tate has been in jail since December as Romanian prosecutors have gathered evidence related to allegations of human trafficking against him.

  • Millard asks court why he would be 'sloppy and careless' if he planned to kill Bosma

    TORONTO — Multiple murderer Dellen Millard said he was cast as the "perfect villain" in Tim Bosma's murder, asking Ontario's highest court Wednesday why he would be so "sloppy and careless" if he had planned to kill the 32-year-old father. Millard is representing himself before the Ontario Court of Appeal as he appeals his conviction for murdering Bosma. He told the court the arguments brought against him by prosecutors and his co-convicted during the 2016 trial played to the jury's emotions, re

  • $300M class action convoy lawsuit amended to add defendants, expand 'occupation zone'

    The lawyers representing Ottawa residents in the proposed $300 million class-action lawsuit against organizers of the convoy protest last year have added new defendants and expanded the "occupation zone," the geographic area encompassing the plaintiff classes. Fundraising platform GiveSendGo, New Brunswick donor Brad Howland and Harold Jonker of Jonker Trucking Inc., have been added as named defendants. None of the defendants added to the claim were immediately available for comment. The area in

  • Derek Reimer arrested near drag storytime event at Calgary library

    Calgary police say they have arrested a man near a drag storytime event at a library in the city's southwest Wednesday afternoon. Police told CBC News a man was arrested for a breach of bail conditions, but did not confirm his name. A social media video posted by Rebel News shows Derek Reimer being arrested in a parking lot near the Signal Hill Library. Reimer was previously arrested and charged with hate-motivated offences following a Feb. 25 altercation at a library storytime drag event. Reime

  • DOJ Told Court to Expect a Deluge of New Jan. 6 Prosecutions

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 1,000 additional people could still face charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, according to a letter to the DC federal court from the US attorney in Washington.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionCredit Suisse Reels After Top Sharehold

  • Putin Pardons Wife of Russia’s ‘Walter White’ After Hubby Joins Wagner

    Gary Cameron/ReutersThe wife of a convicted drug dealer dubbed Russia’s “Walter White” has received a pardon from Vladimir Putin after her husband joined the mercenary Wagner Group, according to a report.St. Petersburg physics teacher Diana Gribovskaya and her veterinarian husband, Dmitry Karavaichik, were convicted of manufacturing and distributing amphetamine in 2018. Karavaichik insisted that the drugs found in his apartment had been planted and that he had only sold fake narcotics in order t

  • Meghan Markle shares ‘famous’ cake recipe in chef José Andrés’ new cookbook

    Duchess of Sussex previously sent cake to restaurateurs in 2021