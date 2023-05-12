No, Elizabeth Warren, inflation is not corporate price gouging

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hearing

The well-known Senator Elizabeth Warren tells us that actually the economy is doing really well under Biden and there isn't any inflation, just price-gouging. Bernie Sanders agrees, except he calls it corporate greed.

Strangely, The Guardian – the “world’s leading liberal voice” – disagrees. That newspaper does have at least one person who can, sometimes, read numbers. Nils Pratley points out that if it’s the supermarkets profiteering then the cash certainly isn’t turning up in their accounts.

Profit margins – the real ones to pay attention to, the percentage of all sales that ends up as profit – are 3.8 per cent at Walmart and 2.8 per cent at Target. That is, if they cut all their prices by 3 to 4 per cent then there would be no profit at all – but inflation has been above 10 per cent on food these past couple of years. Clearly it’s not the supermarkets causing it. The picture is much the same in the UK. If it’s all greedflation, as the world's progressives like to think, it does seem strange that those profits just aren't showing up.

But this idea that it’s all the filthy capitalists’ fault won’t go away. Maybe if it’s not the stores then it’s those who supply the stores?

There’s been considerable shouting that the American meat industry is so concentrated that it’s become an oligopoly. That means it’s a cosy club that operates like a monopoly, allowing those awful capitalists to gouge the supermarkets and their ordinary-stiff customers for bigger profits. The White House explicitly buys into this one.

But Tyson Foods – one of the oligopolists – just reported its profits and it basically doesn’t have any. Its margins on beef, pork, chicken and so on are in the 1-2 per cent range, as bad as the supermarkets if not worse. Sales rose 0.1 per cent for the quarter compared to a year before. Which is actually appalling. US food inflation was 11 per cent last year and corporate accounts aren’t adjusted for inflation. So if prices are up 11 per cent and revenues are flat, that's actually a 10 per cent or so drop in sales by real and constant value.

This idea of corporate greed always did face a logical problem. Capitalists are greedy, we all accept that, or anyway we can agree with it for the purpose of argument. So there can’t have just been a sudden outbreak of greed. Greed has been part of the system for ever. If there had been some change in the world which permitted capitalists to make bigger margins, they would certainly have done that, being greedy. But there has clearly been no such change as the margins are wafer thin.

So there must have been some other sort of change to account for the price inflation we’re seeing. And there are a couple of other things that are known to produce inflation. Running vast budget deficits at a time of full employment, that’ll do it. Printing a few trillion more pieces of money, yes, that’s a known cause of inflation. Both the US and the UK have done and are doing both of those things. Inflation’s not exactly a surprise therefore: and it is the fault of the government and the central banks, not greedy corporations, in both cases.

One can understand why politicians aren’t willing to countenance that explanation. But Warren, Sanders and the various other members of the progressive elites on both sides of the Atlantic shouldn’t be listened to when they attempt to blame greedy capitalists for the horrendous economic mess they have created.

