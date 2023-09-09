No, Egg Creams And Italian Sodas Are Not The Same Thing

Various Italian sodas - ArmadilloPhotograp/Shutterstock

Mocktails are a fun way to make some creative, fun drinks. The absence of alcohol makes them suitable for people of all ages to drink. While searching for recipes, you might come across the Italian soda and the egg cream.

At first glance, both drinks may seem pretty comparable. Both are sweet drinks made with bubbly seltzer and flavored with sweet syrup. However, egg creams are a specific kind of drink, with a standard ingredient list set to make the beverage correctly. Italian soda, on the other hand, is a generic term that encompasses an entire variety of drinks, and its instructions leave more room for experimentation when it comes to mixing one up in a glass.

Additionally, the flavors of the drinks differ. Egg creams rely on chocolate and milk to create a creamy, sweet sip. Italian sodas generally favor fruitier, lighter flavors, which can be pretty refreshing on a warm summer day.

Read more: What's The Difference Between Coffee And Espresso?

Egg Creams Require Specific Ingredients

Egg cream in a glass - Facebook

If you want to make an egg cream, you'll only need three ingredients: milk, your favorite brand of chocolate syrup, and seltzer. To start off, you'll need to combine the milk and chocolate flavoring. Whole milk is generally best since it will fare well with the seltzer's bubbles. Once the syrup has been dissolved into the milk, add in a can of plain seltzer. Then stir the whole drink together quickly to create some foam, and drink quickly afterward.

The resulting flavor will be smooth and sweet. The chocolate should be fairly mild so as not to overpower the frothy, milky flavor. It was originally invented in New York sometime between the late 1800s and early 1900s. The drink's invention is credited to Jewish candy store owner Louis Auster, though some speculate that actor Boris Thomashevsky may have had a hand in it as well.

And, despite the name, the ingredient list is notably missing eggs. The name may instead come from the Yiddish term "echt keem," which translates to "pure sweetness."

Story continues

You Can Get Creative With Italian Sodas

Italian soda in a cup - gowithstock/Shutterstock

While egg creams are a specific drink, Italian soda is actually a more general term. To make one, you'll need to combine flavored syrup and seltzer. When making these drinks, however, you can swap in your preferred flavors. To get some carbonation in the drink, you can opt for your favorite brand of seltzer or club soda. The flavor is traditionally fruity, but any flavor of syrup can technically work.

Despite its name, Italian soda isn't actually from Italy. The drink was actually created by two Italian immigrants in the United States. Rinaldo and Ezilda Torre created the drink category in order to promote their flavored syrups, sold under the Torani brand. Torani syrups are still sold in a variety of flavors today, but you can also make your own syrups with fresh fruit.

Although the drinks share two similar ingredients — the syrup and the seltzer — the key differences separate the two. If you're looking for something refreshing and fruity, mix up an Italian soda. But if you're craving something a little creamier and richer, an egg cream may be the way to go.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.