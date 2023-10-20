Tories are running out of options to avoid armageddon

Labour's Sarah Edwards is declared the winner in Tamworth, described as a 'poliitical earthquake'

A few hours before the by-election polls closed on Thursday two of the most prominent political figures in this 13-year Tory run in power were peering into their crystal balls.

Both George Osborne and Ed Balls, the former Tory chancellor and former Labour shadow chancellor respectively, thought Labour should take the seat of Tamworth.

No, it was not a given, they argued. The Tory majority was a big one. But the seat was vacated by Conservative MP Chris Pincher after a scandal and it was a straight Labour-Tory fight.

Mid Bedfordshire, however, was a different story. Partly it was the size of the Tory majority inherited from the 2019 election: 24,664 votes. No by-election in British history had ever overturned a majority that size.

Then there were the circumstances. Yes, Tory Nadine Dorries’s decision to finally quit after not getting a peerage, triggering the by-election, made headlines. But there was no shocking scandal.

And then there were the political realities on the ground. This was a three-way race, with not just Labour but the Liberal Democrats in with a chance, splitting the opposition votes.

“If they’ve also lost Mid Bedfordshire Armageddon is coming for the Tory Party,” Mr Osborne said of his party, guessing that the Conservatives would cling on in that seat.

Mr Balls picked another analogy of similarly dire proportions: “If Labour was to win Tamworth and mid-Beds it’s a political earthquake.” He too doubted it would happen.

But low, it has come to pass. The “Armageddon” and “political earthquake”, as described, has arrived for the Conservative Party. Tory MPs are now looking over the precipice.

The sheer scale of the defeat can be chopped up in any number of different ways, as the leading poll-reader Prof John Curtice is already doing on BBC Radio Four.

“We are not just looking at ordinary by-election losses, we are looking at exceptional swings”, he said, noting the last time Labour racked up wins of this scale was before 1997 and the coming of New Labour.

At the Tory conference in September Frank Luntz, the US pollster, warned that any Conservative MP with a majority of under 8,000 votes should start looking for a new job.

On the evidence of Thursday that threshold might need to be significantly raised, given Tory majorities of 19,634 and 24,664 have now turned to dust.

If there will be unanimity from Tories in private that these results are bad, there will be division and despair about the one big question that leads to: So what should we do about it?

Here, there are no simple answers.

A change in policy is one demand often aired after whopping by-election defeats. But the thing is, Mr Sunak has just started doing that in a new “change” strategy being rolled out.

First there was the scaling back of interim Net Zero targets, then a pro-driver policy package, then three conference reveals: scrapping HS2’s second leg, a phased cigarette ban and ditching A-levels.

There had been eager talk of a few opinion polls suggesting a narrowing of Labour’s lead after the Net Zero move, but this one-two of electoral punches kills that narrative.

Perhaps Conservative MPs will call on their leader to go further and faster in embracing this new front-footed approach, but Mr Sunak is already sold on that. The question is whether it will work.

A Downing Street shake-up is another common demand after by-election defeats. And yet this is not the Boris Johnson premiership, where complaints about the centre were often voiced.

Even those who grumble about Mr Sunak’s leadership rarely talk about dysfunction at the centre, as Mr Johnson’s critics would. Efficiency and order are this Number 10’s watchwords.

Perhaps some might call for a beefing up of the political team, with questions still posed by Tory colleagues about how savvy an electoral player Mr Sunak is. But would that really change things?

Peering ahead along the road that leads from here to the general election, one that must be held in January 2025 at the latest but is expected in autumn 2024, Tories still pray for an economic uptick.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, was caught in a leaked recording saying that inflation could be down to 3 per cent by next autumn, which would allow the Tories to deploy “the tough medicine is working” type of argument.

But the Institute for Fiscal Studies, one of Westminster’s leading economic think tanks, is forecasting a recession in 2024, meaning good economic news next year is not guaranteed.

Even the chances of a tax-cutting move to gee up the troops and create a dividing line with Labour are diminished by the public finances deteriorating and inflation remaining high.

And then there is the lever that the Conservatives have so often reached for in their run in Downing Street since 2010, with politically mixed results: Leader change.

Alistair Strathern won the contest with 13,872 votes, closely followed by Festus Akinbusoye, the Tory hopeful, on 12,680 - Joe Giddens/PA

Talking to Tory MPs in recent months you will struggle to find a single one of them, even fierce critics of the Prime Minister, advocating that move.

The reason? Even Mr Sunak’s harshest critics have to pose this question: Do I genuinely think we stand a better chance of winning the election by switching leaders once again?

The near universal answer to that question has to date been no – an acceptance at the fury from the electorate at the back-firing Liz Truss premiership and two leader switches in a year in 2023.

But it could be posed, in whispers, with more frequency in the coming months if the polls do not move.

But then who? For those who still harbour dreams of a Boris Johnson return, that option is unavailable. The former prime minister is no longer in Parliament, so could not become leader. There is no consensus on any other would-be leader.

It is not Armageddon yet. There could still be a year to the next election.

Polls and public mood can change. But as judgement day creeps closer, there are no easy options for how on earth to bring about political salvation and no sign that one is coming.

