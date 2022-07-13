No easing up for Germany despite clinching Euro 2022 group

Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was impressed by her side’s composure to close out another key result (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has no intentions of letting her side ease up after another impressive display saw them beat Spain 2-0 to secure a quarter-final place as Group B winners.

Voss-Tecklenburg’s well-drilled team had swept past Denmark 4-0 in their opening fixture and proved too strong for a Spanish side looking to build their own momentum having comfortably seen off Finland.

It took Germany just three minutes to open the scoring at the Brentford Community Stadium, as Klara Buhl capitalised on a poor clearance from Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos, and captain Alexandra Popp headed in a second before the break.

(PA Wire)

Germany finish their group schedule against Finland in Milton Keynes on Saturday, and will then play Norway or Austria in the quarter-finals.

Having laid down a marker of their own following England’s impressive performance on Monday night, Voss-Tecklenburg insists there is more to come.

“We won’t make the mistake of letting things slide. We would do well not to think about the quarter-finals just yet,” Voss-Tecklenburg told a press conference.

“You wouldn’t think it would be easier against Norway than against England. We do well to be humble and take the next step.”

Reflecting on the match, Voss-Tecklenburg added: “We wanted to operate in two pressing zones. The plan worked right away and the (early) goal played into our hands.

“Then there came a phase in which we didn’t do so well, but then we were able to regulate it with the 2-0.

“I can only compliment the team for this willingness to defend, for the ways that hurt, that was outstanding.

“This team is ready to show the discipline and live with it themselves, which feels good.”

𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗢 𝗤𝗨𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗘𝗠𝗢𝗦 ❤️



🙌 ¡Cabeza alta y a seguir!#JugarLucharYGanar I #WEURO2022 pic.twitter.com/X73gfKCVLU — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) July 12, 2022

Spain – without the influence of injured Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas – struggled to break down a stubborn German rearguard.

Story continues

However, they did have opportunities, with Lucia Garcia firing into the side netting after being played through on goal and then Mariona Caldentey denied by a fine save from Merle Frohms during the second half.

Coach Jorge Vilda will now need to regroup his squad quickly for their all-or-nothing showdown with Denmark when they head back to Brentford on Saturday.

“I hope this will help us for the next game and for the future,” he said.

“We have to prepare ourselves mentally. After the goal, we may have played our best 30 minutes.”