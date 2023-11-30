No, Donald Trump has not announced his running mate for the 2024 election | Fact check

The claim: Donald Trump announced his running mate for the 2024 election

A Nov. 21 Facebook video (direct link, archive link) shows a man talking alongside an image of Donald and Melania Trump.

"Trump Has Selected His Pick For Running Mate - News Stuns Republican Party," reads the video's caption.

The video was shared more than 800 times in eight days. The same video was liked more than 18,000 times on YouTube.

Our rating: False

Trump has not publicly announced a running mate for the 2024 election. The video does not provide evidence to support its claim.

No evidence Trump revealed 2024 running mate

While there's plenty of speculation about potential candidates, Trump hasn't publicly announced his running mate for the 2024 election. No such announcement appears on his social media accounts or campaign website, and there are no credible news reports of Trump's purported announcement.

The video does not repeat or support the caption's claim that Trump announced his decision. Instead, it includes an audio clip of a podcast interview with New York Times senior political correspondent Maggie Haberman, during which she says there is at least some basis for rumors that former Fox News host Tucker Carlson could be considered, the Huffington Post reported.

“It’s a real thing that I am hearing as a possibility,” Haberman told The Dispatch’s Jamie Weinstein. “The likelihood of it, I don’t know.”

Trump has previously said he would consider Carlson, saying, "He’s got great common sense."

Historically, presidential candidates have announced their choice of running mates in the spring prior to the general election. In 2016, Trump named former Vice President Mike Pence as his vice presidential nominee that July, about four months before the election.

Trump has been leading his Republican rivals by a wide margin in the polls but has not yet secured the party's nomination for president. Still, there has already been speculation about who Trump would choose should he prevail in the primary.

For instance, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, said Nov. 29 that he would recommend Trump choose former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during Trump's first two years in office. Haley has also been vying for the party's presidential nomination.

USA TODAY reached out to the social media user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

PolitiFact also debunked the claim.

