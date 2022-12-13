No divine intervention: Warrior Nun canceled at Netflix after 2 seasons

To quote Nadja from What We Do in the Shadows, Netflix gave a "No nuns, no nuns, none!" to Warrior Nun.

The streaming platform has canceled the fantasy action series after two seasons. The last batch of episodes premiered Nov. 10 and lasted three weeks in Netflix's weekly top 10 for English-language series, peaking in the No. 5 spot.

"I've just found out that @netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun — my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team," showrunner and creator Simon Barry tweeted Tuesday. "It was a privilege to be a part of this."

Based on the comic book character created by Ben Dunn, Warrior Nun starred Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, a 19-year-old orphan who wakes up on a slab in the morgue with a divine artifact embedded in her back. She learns that she is now part of the Order of the Cruciform Sword, an ancient league of warrior nuns who have vowed to fight demons on earth.

Along with Baptista, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, and Olivia Delcán portrayed said warrior nuns.

The show maintained a small but mighty fan base, though the viewership wasn't able to save it from damnation.

Earlier this month, Netflix canceled The Midnight Club after one season as producers Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy signed a deal with Amazon that may include a series adaptation of Stephen King's The Dark Tower.

